Marshall University Sustainability Department opens thrift store for students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. —The Marshall Sustainability Department will hold a ribbon-cutting at its new thrift store for students on Friday, Sept. 10, at 11:30 a.m. The store is located at 331 Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington.

The addition of a thrift store is the latest initiative by the Sustainability Department in an effort to reduce waste on campus.

Marshall University’s Sustainability Manager, Amy Parsons-White, says the store is beneficial because it allows students to donate items instead of throwing them away.



“Our mission as the Sustainability Department is to create programs that follow the triple bottom line,” said Parsons-White. “This means to be truly sustainable, a program must include environment, economy and social equity. This program hits all three marks by reducing landfill-bound waste, reducing the need for fast fashion and offering items at little to no cost to our students, while making a profit for the university.”



The first Green Move Out event, which was a donation drive sponsored by Housing and Residence Life, helped reduce the waste haul at move out by as much as 50 percent.





Sarah-Frances Lyons, Marshall’s assistant director of academic initiatives with Housing and Residence Life, says this initiative is all about believing in the success of students and working to help them achieve their goals.

“Many students come to college and believe the only cost associated with it is what’s on their bill, but there are many hidden costs to higher education,” said Lyons. “Not being able to physically get to class because it’s 20 degrees outside and they don’t have a winter coat should not be what stops them from pursuing their academic endeavors.”



The thrift store helps alleviate student needs by providing access to items at a reduced cost throughout the semester.



Beginning on Monday, Sept. 13, the store will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Donations can be taken directly to the store on the last Monday of every month.



Students may purchase a reusable bag to fill with items for a flat rate of $3. Each return trip with the same bag is only $1. The only payment accepted is Herd Points, which is accessible through a student ID badge or identification number.

Media are welcome to cover the event. Tours of the facility will be available, following the ribbon-cutting.



To learn more about the MU Sustainability Department, visit https://www.marshall.edu/sustainability/