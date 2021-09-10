Most read
- 9/11: One Man Saw It Coming; Morgan-Stanley Employees Practiced Evacuation
- COMMENTARY: Strolling of the Great White Way… Back When Twin Towers Dominated Lower Manhattan
- Horror and Faith on Marquee Pullman and Marquee Cinema Lineups
- Marshall Sustainability Department Opens Thrift Store for Students
- Marshall's Football Teams Airs it Out in UAB Win
- HUNTINGTON HALLOWEEN TRADITION: Time Warping and Partying at Cinema's "Rocky Horror"
- Sept. 7 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- High School Football Broadcasts Return to Kindred Communications
Sept. 9 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04197
|09/09/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|MPD21-0315
|09/09/2021
|Littering
|Open
|MPD21-0314
|09/09/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04196
|09/09/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04195
|09/09/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-04194
|09/09/2021
|PARKING BETWEEN SIDEWALK AND CURB; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Closed
|VHPD21-04193
|09/09/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy
|Open
|VHPD21-04192
|09/09/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|CCSO21-1441
|09/09/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000
|Open
|HPD21-04189
|09/09/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Petit Larceny
|Open
|MPD21-0313
|09/09/2021
|DUI less than .150; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|CCSO21-1440
|09/09/2021
|Improper Registration; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-04191
|09/09/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04188
|09/09/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|HPD21-04186
|09/09/2021
|Destruction of Property - Felony
|Open
|HPD21-04187
|09/09/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-04185
|09/09/2021
|B & E
|Closed
|HPD21-04190
|09/09/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|CCSOj21-1439
|09/09/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04180
|09/09/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|CCSO21-1442
|09/09/2021
|Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Closed
|HPD21-04183
|09/09/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-04179
|09/09/2021
|Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses
|Open
|CCSO21-1438
|09/09/2021
|Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Closed
|HPD21-04182
|09/09/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-04181
|09/09/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|VHPD21-04178
|09/09/2021
|Open
|CHPD21-04184
|09/09/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04184
|09/09/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|IHPD21-04184
|09/09/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1436
|09/09/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|AHPD21-04177
|09/09/2021
|Closed
|VHPD21-04177
|09/09/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy
|Closed
|HPD21-04176
|09/09/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|HPD21-04175
|09/09/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed