Sept. 9 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Friday, September 10, 2021 - 14:10

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-04197 09/09/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
MPD21-0315 09/09/2021 Littering Open
MPD21-0314 09/09/2021   Open
HPD21-04196 09/09/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04195 09/09/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-04194 09/09/2021 PARKING BETWEEN SIDEWALK AND CURB; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Closed
VHPD21-04193 09/09/2021 Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy Open
VHPD21-04192 09/09/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
CCSO21-1441 09/09/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000 Open
HPD21-04189 09/09/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Petit Larceny Open
MPD21-0313 09/09/2021 DUI less than .150; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Open
CCSO21-1440 09/09/2021 Improper Registration; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
HPD21-04191 09/09/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04188 09/09/2021 Domestic Battery Open
HPD21-04186 09/09/2021 Destruction of Property - Felony Open
HPD21-04187 09/09/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-04185 09/09/2021 B & E Closed
HPD21-04190 09/09/2021 B & E Auto Open
CCSOj21-1439 09/09/2021   Closed
HPD21-04180 09/09/2021 TRESPASS Closed
CCSO21-1442 09/09/2021 Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person Closed
HPD21-04183 09/09/2021 Found Property Open
HPD21-04179 09/09/2021 Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses Open
CCSO21-1438 09/09/2021 Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person Closed
HPD21-04182 09/09/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-04181 09/09/2021 TRESPASS Closed
VHPD21-04178 09/09/2021   Open
CHPD21-04184 09/09/2021   Open
HPD21-04184 09/09/2021 Deceased Person Open
IHPD21-04184 09/09/2021   Open
CCSO21-1436 09/09/2021 Deceased Person Closed
AHPD21-04177 09/09/2021   Closed
VHPD21-04177 09/09/2021 Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy Closed
HPD21-04176 09/09/2021 Information Report Closed
HPD21-04175 09/09/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
