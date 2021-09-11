Most read
- COMMENTARY: Strolling of the Great White Way… Back When Twin Towers Dominated Lower Manhattan
- Sept. 13 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- Sept. 9 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- 9/11: One Man Saw It Coming; Morgan-Stanley Employees Practiced Evacuation
- Marshall Sustainability Department Opens Thrift Store for Students
- High School Football Broadcasts Return to Kindred Communications
- Huntington's Hammer Hits Seasonal Offensive, Defensive Highs
- Sept/ 10-17 WV Marquee Cinemas Premieres & Flashbacks
Sept. 10 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|AHPD21-04220
|09/10/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04220
|09/10/2021
|Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Disorderly Conduct; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-04219
|09/10/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-04218
|09/10/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|CCSO21-1451
|09/10/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1450
|09/10/2021
|Harassment
|Open
|HPD21-04217
|09/10/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-04214
|09/10/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-04213
|09/10/2021
|Shoplifting
|Closed
|HPD21-04210
|09/10/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|CCSO21-1449
|09/10/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|CCSO21-1448
|09/10/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04211
|09/10/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-04215
|09/10/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-04209
|09/10/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04216
|09/10/2021
|Battery
|Open
|CCSO21-1446
|09/10/2021
|Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child
|Open
|HPD21-04208
|09/10/2021
|B & E
|Open
|CCSO21-1445
|09/10/2021
|Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Closed
|HPD21-04207
|09/10/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|CCSO21-1444
|09/10/2021
|Forgery/Uttering; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04204
|09/10/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1447
|09/10/2021
|Recovered Stolen Auto
|Closed
|HPD21-04227
|09/10/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-04206
|09/10/2021
|Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-04205
|09/10/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04201
|09/10/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-04203
|09/10/2021
|B & E
|Open
|HPD21-04202
|09/10/2021
|False Pretenses with value of less than $1000
|Open
|HPD21-04200
|09/10/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|CHPD21-04212
|09/10/2021
|Closed
|CCSOj21-1443
|09/10/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04198
|09/10/2021
|Auto Tampering
|Open
|HPD21-04199
|09/10/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open