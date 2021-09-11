Sept. 10 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

AHPD21-04220 09/10/2021 Open

HPD21-04220 09/10/2021 Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Disorderly Conduct; Obstructing officer Closed

HPD21-04219 09/10/2021 Domestic Battery Closed

HPD21-04218 09/10/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Obstructing officer Closed

CCSO21-1451 09/10/2021 Petit Larceny Open

CCSO21-1450 09/10/2021 Harassment Open

HPD21-04217 09/10/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open

HPD21-04214 09/10/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open

HPD21-04213 09/10/2021 Shoplifting Closed

HPD21-04210 09/10/2021 Information Report Open

CCSO21-1449 09/10/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open

CCSO21-1448 09/10/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

HPD21-04211 09/10/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open

HPD21-04215 09/10/2021 Found Property Open

HPD21-04209 09/10/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-04216 09/10/2021 Battery Open

CCSO21-1446 09/10/2021 Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child Open

HPD21-04208 09/10/2021 B & E Open

CCSO21-1445 09/10/2021 Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person Closed

HPD21-04207 09/10/2021 Deceased Person Open

CCSO21-1444 09/10/2021 Forgery/Uttering; Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-04204 09/10/2021 Petit Larceny Open

CCSO21-1447 09/10/2021 Recovered Stolen Auto Closed

HPD21-04227 09/10/2021 Information Report Open

HPD21-04206 09/10/2021 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open

HPD21-04205 09/10/2021 Open

HPD21-04201 09/10/2021 Battery Open

HPD21-04203 09/10/2021 B & E Open

HPD21-04202 09/10/2021 False Pretenses with value of less than $1000 Open

HPD21-04200 09/10/2021 Deceased Person Open

CHPD21-04212 09/10/2021 Closed

CCSOj21-1443 09/10/2021 Open

HPD21-04198 09/10/2021 Auto Tampering Open