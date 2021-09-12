Most read
Sept. 11 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1454
|09/11/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04241
|09/11/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-04240
|09/11/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-04239
|09/11/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-04238
|09/11/2021
|DUI greater than .150; Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Closed
|HPD21-04237
|09/11/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-04236
|09/11/2021
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|Closed
|HPD21-04235
|09/11/2021
|Battery
|Open
|CCSO21-1453
|09/11/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04234
|09/11/2021
|Auto Tampering
|Open
|HPD21-04233
|09/11/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-04232
|09/11/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-04231
|09/11/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04230
|09/11/2021
|Recovered Stolen Auto
|Open
|HPD21-04229
|09/11/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04228
|09/11/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04226
|09/11/2021
|obstructing traffic (street)
|Closed
|HPD21-04225
|09/11/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-04224
|09/11/2021
|Brandishing
|Closed
|HPD21-04223
|09/11/2021
|Assisting Outside Agency
|Open
|HPD21-04222
|09/11/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1452
|09/11/2021
|Discharge firearm within 500 feet of dwelling; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04221
|09/11/2021
|B & E Auto; Petit Larceny
|Open