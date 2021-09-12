Sept. 11 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Sunday, September 12, 2021 - 11:05

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-1454 09/11/2021   Closed
HPD21-04241 09/11/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-04240 09/11/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-04239 09/11/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-04238 09/11/2021 DUI greater than .150; Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Closed
HPD21-04237 09/11/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-04236 09/11/2021 INDECENT EXPOSURE Closed
HPD21-04235 09/11/2021 Battery Open
CCSO21-1453 09/11/2021   Closed
HPD21-04234 09/11/2021 Auto Tampering Open
HPD21-04233 09/11/2021 Battery Closed
HPD21-04232 09/11/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-04231 09/11/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04230 09/11/2021 Recovered Stolen Auto Open
HPD21-04229 09/11/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04228 09/11/2021 Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-04226 09/11/2021 obstructing traffic (street) Closed
HPD21-04225 09/11/2021 Battery Closed
HPD21-04224 09/11/2021 Brandishing Closed
HPD21-04223 09/11/2021 Assisting Outside Agency Open
HPD21-04222 09/11/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1452 09/11/2021 Discharge firearm within 500 feet of dwelling; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04221 09/11/2021 B & E Auto; Petit Larceny Open
