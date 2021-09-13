Sept. 12 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Monday, September 13, 2021 - 13:10

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-04252 09/12/2021 Brandishing Closed
HPD21-04251 09/12/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-04250 09/12/2021 DUI less than .150; No Operator's License; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04254 09/12/2021 Found Property Open
HPD21-04249 09/12/2021 Open Container Closed
CCSO21-1461 09/12/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSOC21-1461 09/12/2021   Open
HPD21-04247 09/12/2021 Insurance Required; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
HPD21-04248 09/12/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-04245 09/12/2021 Disorderly Conduct Closed
CCSO21-1460 09/12/2021 B & E Open
HPD21-04246 09/12/2021 Grand Larceny Open
CCSO21-1459 09/12/2021 Defective Equipment; Insurance Required Closed
HPD21-04244 09/12/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1458 09/12/2021   Closed
CCSO21-1457 09/12/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
CCSOj21-1456 09/12/2021   Open
CHPD21-04243 09/12/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-04243 09/12/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-04242 09/12/2021 Obstructing officer; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1455 09/12/2021 No Operator's License; No Proof Insurance Closed
