Sept. 12 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04252
|09/12/2021
|Brandishing
|Closed
|HPD21-04251
|09/12/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-04250
|09/12/2021
|DUI less than .150; No Operator's License; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04254
|09/12/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-04249
|09/12/2021
|Open Container
|Closed
|CCSO21-1461
|09/12/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSOC21-1461
|09/12/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04247
|09/12/2021
|Insurance Required; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-04248
|09/12/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-04245
|09/12/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Closed
|CCSO21-1460
|09/12/2021
|B & E
|Open
|HPD21-04246
|09/12/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1459
|09/12/2021
|Defective Equipment; Insurance Required
|Closed
|HPD21-04244
|09/12/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1458
|09/12/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-1457
|09/12/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|CCSOj21-1456
|09/12/2021
|Open
|CHPD21-04243
|09/12/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-04243
|09/12/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-04242
|09/12/2021
|Obstructing officer; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1455
|09/12/2021
|No Operator's License; No Proof Insurance
|Closed