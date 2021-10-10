Most read
OPINION: Richard M. Ebling - Identity Politics and Systemic Racism as the New Marxo-Nazism
Just when the United States seemed to be coming out of the woods with a freeing up of more parts of the economy from heavy-handed government restrictions, resulting in restored employments, rising outputs, and the “unmasking” of America, the Joe Biden administration is determined to impose an agenda of expanded domestic collectivism over the country that can only be compared with Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society programs of the 1960s. Biden has proposed an unprecedented $6 trillion federal budget for the 2022 fiscal year.
But besides these trillions of dollars of spending, much of it funded by more government borrowing that will add to the national debt, there is the intention of imposing a Green New Deal on the economy that will result in a fascist form of central planning in the United States. The promise of more and higher taxes will, if implemented, threaten private-sector savings and investment on which longer-term economic growth and rising standards of living depend. Matching this drive for a fascist-style planned economy and fiscal socialism, there is an ideological presumption underlying the intellectual case for these policies that has never, in living memory, been more clearly anti-individualist, anti- capitalist, and anti-liberal.
Ebeling is the BB&T Distinguished Professor of Ethics and Free Enterprise Leadership at The Citadel. A former professor of economics at Northwood University, and at Hillsdale College, he is the author of Austrian Economics and Public Policy: Restoring Freedom and Prosperity, Monetary Central Planning and The State and co-author with Jacob Hornberger of The Case for Free Trade and Open Immigration and The Dangers of Socialized Medicine.