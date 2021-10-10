OPINION: Richard M. Ebling - Identity Politics and Systemic Racism as the New Marxo-Nazism

It is very easy to say that we have been and are living in unprecedented times in 2020 and 2021. We have experienced a global pandemic, with government-imposed and mandated lockdowns and shutdowns of much of America’s and the world’s economic activities and social interactions, as well as with governmental debts that cumulatively are almost equal to the global Gross Domestic Product. Other than the economic impact of the Great Depression of the 1930s and the disruption of peaceful international association and interaction during the war years of the 1940s, there is little that can be compared to what many people have lived through over the last year and a half, in terms of disruption of everyday, daily life.

Just when the United States seemed to be coming out of the woods with a freeing up of more parts of the economy from heavy-handed government restrictions, resulting in restored employments, rising outputs, and the “unmasking” of America, the Joe Biden administration is determined to impose an agenda of expanded domestic collectivism over the country that can only be compared with Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society programs of the 1960s. Biden has proposed an unprecedented $6 trillion federal budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

But besides these trillions of dollars of spending, much of it funded by more government borrowing that will add to the national debt, there is the intention of imposing a Green New Deal on the economy that will result in a fascist form of central planning in the United States. The promise of more and higher taxes will, if implemented, threaten private-sector savings and investment on which longer-term economic growth and rising standards of living depend. Matching this drive for a fascist-style planned economy and fiscal socialism, there is an ideological presumption underlying the intellectual case for these policies that has never, in living memory, been more clearly anti-individualist, anti- capitalist, and anti-liberal.

Ebeling is the BB&T Distinguished Professor of Ethics and Free Enterprise Leadership at The Citadel. A former professor of economics at Northwood University, and at Hillsdale College, he is the author of Austrian Economics and Public Policy: Restoring Freedom and Prosperity, Monetary Central Planning and The State and co-author with Jacob Hornberger of The Case for Free Trade and Open Immigration and The Dangers of Socialized Medicine.