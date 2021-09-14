Most read
- Sept. 11 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Council Puts B&O Tax on Ice, Kibosh on Cell Phone Usage During Meetings
- Sept. 12 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Women Fall to East Carolina in OT
- Sept. 13 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Sen. Rockefeller, Rep. Rahall Cut Airport Ribbon on Runway at Tri State Airport
- 9/11: One Man Saw It Coming; Morgan-Stanley Employees Practiced Evacuation
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
Sept. 13 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04280
|09/13/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-04279
|09/13/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04278
|09/13/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|MPD21-0316
|09/13/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|HPD21-04255
|09/13/2021
|False Pretenses with value of less than $1000
|Open
|CCSO21-1466
|09/13/2021
|SRL-Miscellaneous; Stop Sign Failure to stop; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04273
|09/13/2021
|Found Property
|Closed
|HPD21-04270
|09/13/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CHPD21-04271
|09/13/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04271
|09/13/2021
|61-2-9D Strangulation
|Open
|HPD21-04277
|09/13/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04276
|09/13/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-04269
|09/13/2021
|Obstructing officer
|Closed
|VHPD21-04269
|09/13/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04275
|09/13/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSOj21-1463
|09/13/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|VHPD21-04264
|09/13/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04272
|09/13/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|AHPD21-04263
|09/13/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04263
|09/13/2021
|Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-04268
|09/13/2021
|B & E Auto; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04266
|09/13/2021
|4/more unpaid citations
|Closed
|HPD21-04267
|09/13/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Closed
|CCSO21-1464
|09/13/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1462
|09/13/2021
|False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more
|Open
|HPD21-04261
|09/13/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Closed
|HPD21-04260
|09/13/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-04265
|09/13/2021
|ILLEGAL CAMPING
|Closed
|HPD21-04262
|09/13/2021
|B & E Auto; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04259
|09/13/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Fugitive From Justice
|Closed
|CHPD21-04258
|09/13/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04258
|09/13/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04257
|09/13/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|HPD21-04256
|09/13/2021
|Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|AHPD21-04253
|09/13/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04253
|09/13/2021
|Improper Registration; Obstructing officer; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous; Stop Sign Failure to stop