Sept. 13 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

HPD21-04280 09/13/2021 TRESPASS Closed

HPD21-04279 09/13/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

HPD21-04278 09/13/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution Closed

MPD21-0316 09/13/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open

HPD21-04255 09/13/2021 False Pretenses with value of less than $1000 Open

CCSO21-1466 09/13/2021 SRL-Miscellaneous; Stop Sign Failure to stop; Warrant Service/Execution Closed

HPD21-04273 09/13/2021 Found Property Closed

HPD21-04270 09/13/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

CHPD21-04271 09/13/2021 Open

HPD21-04271 09/13/2021 61-2-9D Strangulation Open

HPD21-04277 09/13/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-04276 09/13/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open

HPD21-04269 09/13/2021 Obstructing officer Closed

VHPD21-04269 09/13/2021 Open

HPD21-04275 09/13/2021 Petit Larceny Open

CCSOj21-1463 09/13/2021 Information Report Open

VHPD21-04264 09/13/2021 Open

HPD21-04272 09/13/2021 Petit Larceny Closed

AHPD21-04263 09/13/2021 Open

HPD21-04263 09/13/2021 Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Domestic Battery Closed

HPD21-04268 09/13/2021 B & E Auto; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Grand Larceny Open

HPD21-04266 09/13/2021 4/more unpaid citations Closed

HPD21-04267 09/13/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Closed

CCSO21-1464 09/13/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

CCSO21-1462 09/13/2021 False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more Open

HPD21-04261 09/13/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Closed

HPD21-04260 09/13/2021 Grand Larceny Closed

HPD21-04265 09/13/2021 ILLEGAL CAMPING Closed

HPD21-04262 09/13/2021 B & E Auto; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Grand Larceny Open

HPD21-04259 09/13/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Fugitive From Justice Closed

CHPD21-04258 09/13/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Grand Larceny Open

HPD21-04258 09/13/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Grand Larceny Open

HPD21-04257 09/13/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open

HPD21-04256 09/13/2021 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution Closed

AHPD21-04253 09/13/2021 Open