Sept. 14 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04301
|09/14/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|HPD21-04300
|09/14/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-04299
|09/14/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-04298
|09/14/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-04296
|09/14/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CCSO21-1474
|09/14/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-04294
|09/14/2021
|Brandishing
|Closed
|AHPD21-04293
|09/14/2021
|Closed
|VHPD21-04293
|09/14/2021
|Fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-04295
|09/14/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04292
|09/14/2021
|RIDING ON STREETS AND SIDEWALKS
|Closed
|HPD21-04297
|09/14/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-04290
|09/14/2021
|Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1473
|09/14/2021
|Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Closed
|CCSO21-1472
|09/14/2021
|Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses
|Open
|VHPD21-04289
|09/14/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|HPD21-04291
|09/14/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-04288
|09/14/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Closed
|HPD21-04281
|09/14/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04285
|09/14/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|CCSO21-1470
|09/14/2021
|Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Closed
|HPD21-04286
|09/14/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|CCSO21-1469
|09/14/2021
|Domestic Battery; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|VHPD21-04284
|09/14/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04287
|09/14/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|CCSOj21-1468
|09/14/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-1467
|09/14/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-04283
|09/14/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-04282
|09/14/2021
|Arson - 3rd Degree - Burning personal property of another of the value of five hundred dollars or more
|Open