Marshall Counseling Center to sponsor ‘We Are…Here for You Day’
Thursday, September 16, 2021 - 04:28 Updated 6 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The event coincides with National Suicide Prevention Month, which is recognized yearly in September.
Students who attend ‘We Are…Here for You Day’ will receive free hygiene packets, giveaways, food, and information about the counseling center and available mental health resources.
The counseling center provides individual therapy sessions to full- and part-time students, and outreach activities and resources for mental health prevention and awareness.
Media are welcome to cover the event.
To learn more about services offered through the Marshall University Counseling Center, visit https://www.marshall.edu/counseling/.