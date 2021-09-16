Marshall Counseling Center to sponsor ‘We Are…Here for You Day’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. —The Marshall Counseling Center will host ‘We Are…Here for You Day’ Thursday, Sept 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide outreach activities for mental health awareness and prevention and to help foster positive mental health for students.

The event coincides with National Suicide Prevention Month, which is recognized yearly in September.Students who attend ‘We Are…Here for You Day’ will receive free hygiene packets, giveaways, food, and information about the counseling center and available mental health resources.The counseling center provides individual therapy sessions to full- and part-time students, and outreach activities and resources for mental health prevention and awareness.

Media are welcome to cover the event.



To learn more about services offered through the Marshall University Counseling Center, visit https://www.marshall.edu/counseling/.