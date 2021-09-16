Hoey named interim honors dean at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Associate Dean of the Honors College and Professor of Anthropology Dr. Brian A. Hoey has been named the interim dean of the Honors College at Marshall University. He assumed the interim dean position Sept. 13.

Hoey joined the faculty of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology in 2007 after completing a three-year postdoctoral research fellowship at the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Center for Working Families in the Institute for Social Research. Hoey helped to create a fully separate major in anthropology and served as director of undergraduate studies in that department.

“I am truly honored and excited to continue to work with outstanding students, staff and faculty as the college seeks to strengthen its role as a hub for innovative teaching and learning that serves the entire university and has meaningful impact in the communities of which we are a part,” Hoey said.

Hoey received his bachelor’s degree in human ecology from the College of the Atlantic in 1990. He then earned his Ph.D. in anthropology at the University of Michigan in 2002 after completing a year of fieldwork as a Fulbright fellow in Sulawesi, Indonesia. As a Huntington resident, Hoey has also served a number of roles including membership on the board of directors of Create Huntington. He’s completed three books in the past six years, including I’m Afraid of that Water with co-editors and authors Dr. Luke Eric Lassiter and Dr. Elizabeth Campbell.

Hoey assumes the interim dean position upon the retirement of Dr. Nicola J. LoCascio. LoCascio joined Marshall University more than 20 years ago. After teaching in the biological sciences department, she became the director of the Society of Yeager Scholars. She then served as the associate dean of the Honors College under the founding dean, Dr. Mary Todd, before becoming dean.

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert says Dr. LoCascio has meant a great deal to the university.

“I want to add my thanks to Dean LoCascio for her outstanding leadership of the Honors College,” Gilbert said. “I truly value the presence of our honors program at Marshall and know that Dr. LoCascio has tirelessly championed our students and our programs.”

For more information on the Honors College, visit https://www.marshall.edu/honors/.