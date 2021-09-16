Sept. 15 Huntington Police Department Incident Report

 Thursday, September 16, 2021 - 13:25

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-04318 09/15/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSOj21-1483 09/15/2021   Closed
HPD21-04317 09/15/2021 Brandishing Open
VHPD21-04315 09/15/2021 DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION OR REVOCATION; VEHICLE SECURITY. Closed
AHPD21-04316 09/15/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-04314 09/15/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04325 09/15/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
CCSO21-1482 09/15/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-1481 09/15/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Obstructing officer Closed
HPD21-04311 09/15/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
CCSOj21-1479 09/15/2021   Closed
HPD21-04310 09/15/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
VHPD21-04308 09/15/2021   Open
CCSO21-1478 09/15/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000 Open
HPD21-04309 09/15/2021 False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more Open
CCSO21-1477 09/15/2021 Information Report Closed
HPD21-04307 09/15/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
VHPD21-04306 09/15/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open
HPD21-04313 09/15/2021 B & E Auto Open
HPD21-04305 09/15/2021 B & E Auto Open
HPD21-04304 09/15/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-04303 09/15/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1476 09/15/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSOC21-1476 09/15/2021   Open
CCSO21-1475 09/15/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-04302 09/15/2021 Wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Closed
