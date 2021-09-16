Most read
- Sept. 14 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Some Potter Fans Came at 7 a.m.
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- Sept. 13 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Huntington Hammer Moves to Pikeville Playoff
- The Wedding Singer:
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Marshall Women Fall to Houston
Sept. 15 Huntington Police Department Incident Report
|HPD21-04318
|09/15/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSOj21-1483
|09/15/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04317
|09/15/2021
|Brandishing
|Open
|VHPD21-04315
|09/15/2021
|DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION OR REVOCATION; VEHICLE SECURITY.
|Closed
|AHPD21-04316
|09/15/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-04314
|09/15/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04325
|09/15/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-1482
|09/15/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-1481
|09/15/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-04311
|09/15/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|CCSOj21-1479
|09/15/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04310
|09/15/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|VHPD21-04308
|09/15/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1478
|09/15/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000
|Open
|HPD21-04309
|09/15/2021
|False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more
|Open
|CCSO21-1477
|09/15/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|HPD21-04307
|09/15/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|VHPD21-04306
|09/15/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-04313
|09/15/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-04305
|09/15/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-04304
|09/15/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-04303
|09/15/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1476
|09/15/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSOC21-1476
|09/15/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1475
|09/15/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-04302
|09/15/2021
|Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
|Closed