Sept. 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1492
|09/16/2021
|Insurance Required; Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-1491
|09/16/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1490
|09/16/2021
|Open Door
|Open
|HPD21-04336
|09/16/2021
|Shoplifting
|Closed
|HPD21-04337
|09/16/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1489
|09/16/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04335
|09/16/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|VHPD21-04334
|09/16/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|IHPD21-04333
|09/16/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04331
|09/16/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04332
|09/16/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-04330
|09/16/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-04328
|09/16/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-04329
|09/16/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CHPD21-04327
|09/16/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04327
|09/16/2021
|False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more
|Open
|VHPD21-04326
|09/16/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1487
|09/16/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-04324
|09/16/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|CCSO21-1488
|09/16/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-04323
|09/16/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04322
|09/16/2021
|Fugitive From Justice; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|MPD21-0318
|09/16/2021
|DUI greater than .150; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-1486
|09/16/2021
|Distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct; Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child
|Open
|CHPD21-04321
|09/16/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04321
|09/16/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-04320
|09/16/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Closed
|CCSOj21-1485
|09/16/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04319
|09/16/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|CCSOj21-1484
|09/16/2021
|Information Report
|Open