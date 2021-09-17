Marshall University Homecoming parade registration underway

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. —Registration for the Marshall University Homecoming Parade is now open. The parade will take place on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in Huntington. After COVID-19 safety precautions forced the parade to take on a virtual twist last year, the parade will once again be in person, highlighting the 2021 Homecoming theme, “Back and Better Than Ever.”

“We are very excited for the return of in-person Homecoming events, especially for the benefit of our students,” said Matt James, assistant dean of students. “Homecoming is a special time on campus when students have the opportunity to truly feel connected and gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be a part of the Marshall Family.”The parade is also a time when alumni and community supporters come together to celebrate Marshall University.



“This event brings out so many members of our local community and it is just a fun way to showcase the students, athletic programs and organizations that make Marshall unique,” said Larry Cum, associate director of alumni events and programs. “The parade is the perfect way to kickoff Homecoming weekend and get our fanbase excited to come together and cheer on The Herd.”

This year, the parade will begin on Fourth Avenue at 10th Street and travel east to Hal Greer Boulevard, where it will move up to Fifth Avenue and continue east to 17th Street at Harless Dining Hall. The parade line-up will take place at 5:00 p.m. and the location will be communicated to groups taking part prior to the event date.



A bonfire is once again scheduled to take place immediately following the parade on Harless Field (located between Harless Dining Hall and City National Bank). Due to community health concerns related to COVID-19, the bonfire event has been modified. Yard games will be available and music will be played on site by Marshall University’s radio station, 88.1, WMUL-FM.

Local organizations who would like to participate are invited to fill out a registration form at http://bit.ly/MUHomecoming2021. The deadline to register is Sept. 30.



Details for other key events that alumni and supporters have the opportunity to attend each year can be found by visiting www.herdalum.com/homecoming21.



For those who are unable to attend the Homecoming parade in person, a livestream of the event may be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/marshallu.