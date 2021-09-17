Broadway’s WAITRESS opens the 85th Season of the Marshall Artists Series on October 11th

HUNTINGTON, WV – The diner is “Opening Up” in Huntington with a full cast for the return of the national tour of WAITRESS, the hilarious hit Broadway musical from Grammy® Award-winner Sara Bareilles. After being postponed in April 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we’re thrilled that WAITRESS will be held at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

WAITRESS opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre, and it was among the first to re-open on Broadway after being shut down due to COVID-19. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, WAITRESS is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots. The irresistible hit features original music and lyrics by Grammy® Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (Brave, Love Song), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam),choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award®-winner Diane Paulus.

"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

WAITRESS is sponsored by Dinsmore, Dr. David & Mrs. Sharon Denning, Dr. Jeff & Mrs. Brooke Leaberry, and NorthStar Anesthesia. Other sponsors include iHeartRadio, The Herald-Dispatch, and WSAZ.

Tickets to WAITRESS are $98.42|$81.97 | $71.00 | $64.42. To order tickets, call 304-696-6656 or order online at ticketmaster.com. You may also purchase tickets at our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the campus of Marshall University. The box office hours are Monday – Friday from noon to 4pm. The Marshall Artists Series accepts all major credit cards.

During WAITRESS, the number one priority is to keep everyone in the theatre safe, so we will be following current pandemic safety protocols. All protocols and safety measures are subject to change in response to developing state and public health standards and best practices. Patrons will be required to wear a mask while indoors at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.