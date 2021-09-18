Most read
- Sept. 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Tricon Memories
- Sept. 15 Huntington Police Department Incident Report
- ENTERTAINMENT: Broadway’s WAITRESS Opens 85th Season Marshall Artists Series October 11
- High School Football Broadcasts Return to Kindred Communications
- Second What's Next Huntington Draws Crowd to HHS
- Cops and Clint New Cinematic Offerings at Marquee WV
Sept. 17 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04360
|09/17/2021
|Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor; Tresspassing
|Open
|CCSO21-1498
|09/17/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1499
|09/17/2021
|Battery on EMS, Public Health Officical or Governmental Official; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-04358
|09/17/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04356
|09/17/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1497
|09/17/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|HPD21-04355
|09/17/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-04354
|09/17/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CCSO21-1495
|09/17/2021
|Duty upon striking unattended vehicle.
|Open
|VHPD21-04351
|09/17/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1496
|09/17/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-04352
|09/17/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-04349
|09/17/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Domestic Assault
|Closed
|HPD21-04353
|09/17/2021
|Shoplifting
|Closed
|HPD21-04357
|09/17/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04347
|09/17/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-04350
|09/17/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-04348
|09/17/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-04346
|09/17/2021
|Trespass in Structure or Conveyance
|Closed
|CCSO21-1494
|09/17/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04345
|09/17/2021
|Trespass in Structure or Conveyance
|Closed
|HPD21-04343
|09/17/2021
|B & E Auto; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Felony
|Open
|HPD21-04344
|09/17/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|CCSO21-1493
|09/17/2021
|DVP Violation
|Open
|HPD21-04342
|09/17/2021
|Obstructing officer; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04341
|09/16/2021
|Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Obstructing officer
|Open
|HPD21-04340
|09/16/2021
|Found Property; Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-04339
|09/16/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-04338
|09/16/2021
|Joyriding - Stolen Vehicle Without Intent to Permanently Deprive
|Closed