Sept. 18 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04373
|09/18/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|HPD21-04372
|09/18/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-04371
|09/18/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-04370
|09/18/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|CCSO21-1502
|09/18/2021
|Brandishing
|Open
|HPD21-04369
|09/18/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04368
|09/18/2021
|61-2-9D Strangulation; Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CCSOj21-1501
|09/18/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-04366
|09/18/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04367
|09/18/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Closed
|CCSO21-1500
|09/18/2021
|False Pretenses with value of less than $1000
|Open
|HPD21-04365
|09/18/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04364
|09/18/2021
|Driveway, Blocking
|Open
|HPD21-04363
|09/18/2021
|Sexual assault in the first degree
|Open
|HPD21-04362
|09/17/2021
|Assault; Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-04361
|09/17/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04359
|09/17/2021
|Information Report
|Open