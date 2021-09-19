Sept. 18 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

HPD21-04373 09/18/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Malicious or unlawful assault Open

HPD21-04372 09/18/2021 Information Report Open

HPD21-04371 09/18/2021 TRESPASS Closed

HPD21-04370 09/18/2021 TRESPASS Closed

CCSO21-1502 09/18/2021 Brandishing Open

HPD21-04369 09/18/2021 Open

HPD21-04368 09/18/2021 61-2-9D Strangulation; Domestic Battery Closed

CCSOj21-1501 09/18/2021 Deceased Person Closed

HPD21-04366 09/18/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

HPD21-04367 09/18/2021 Grand Larceny Closed

CCSO21-1500 09/18/2021 False Pretenses with value of less than $1000 Open

HPD21-04365 09/18/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-04364 09/18/2021 Driveway, Blocking Open

HPD21-04363 09/18/2021 Sexual assault in the first degree Open

HPD21-04362 09/17/2021 Assault; Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open

HPD21-04361 09/17/2021 Grand Larceny Open