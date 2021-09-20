Most read
Sept. 19 Huntington Police Department Incident Report
|CCSO21-1509
|09/19/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-04385
|09/19/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04384
|09/19/2021
|Open Door
|Open
|MPD21-0321
|09/19/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04383
|09/19/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-04381
|09/19/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Open
|CCSO21-1508
|09/19/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-04382
|09/19/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04380
|09/19/2021
|Assault
|Open
|CCSO21-1507
|09/19/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04379
|09/19/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|CCSO21-1506
|09/19/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04378
|09/19/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CCSOj21-1504
|09/19/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|CCSO21-1505
|09/19/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|MPD21-0320
|09/19/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04377
|09/19/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|CCSO21-1503
|09/19/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-04376
|09/19/2021
|Insurance Required; Leaving the Scene - Property Damage; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-04375
|09/18/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-04374
|09/18/2021
|Sexual abuse in the first degree
|Open