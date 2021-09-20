Sept. 19 Huntington Police Department Incident Report

 Monday, September 20, 2021 - 08:40

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-1509 09/19/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-04385 09/19/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04384 09/19/2021 Open Door Open
MPD21-0321 09/19/2021   Open
HPD21-04383 09/19/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-04381 09/19/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Open
CCSO21-1508 09/19/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-04382 09/19/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04380 09/19/2021 Assault Open
CCSO21-1507 09/19/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04379 09/19/2021 Information Report Open
CCSO21-1506 09/19/2021   Closed
HPD21-04378 09/19/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
CCSOj21-1504 09/19/2021 Deceased Person Closed
CCSO21-1505 09/19/2021 Petit Larceny Open
MPD21-0320 09/19/2021   Closed
HPD21-04377 09/19/2021 B & E Auto Open
CCSO21-1503 09/19/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-04376 09/19/2021 Insurance Required; Leaving the Scene - Property Damage; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-04375 09/18/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-04374 09/18/2021 Sexual abuse in the first degree Open
