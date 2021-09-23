Marshall University Police Department adds two motorcycles to fleet

Huntington —The Marshall University football team will arrive to Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday in style, escorted by two new Marshall-branded Marshall University Police Department motorcycles.

The motorcycles were a gift from the City of Huntington as the Huntington Police Department upgraded two of their units to newer models.Marshall University Police Department Lt. Dicky Parker says the motorcycles are a great recruiting tool.“We are going to use them for escorts, parades and public exposure,” said Parker. “People see them and they want to talk about them.”In addition to being a conversation piece, the bikes also come with the benefit of being small and able to fit in tight spaces.

“We’ll use them in the parking lots, as well,” said Parker. “We can get around a whole lot easier in parking lots and on patrol.”

Currently, two MUPD officers are certified to use the motorcycles. They completed a two-week, 80-hour course that is only offered once per year. Parker says that next year, two more officers will be sent for certification.