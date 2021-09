Marquee WV Daily Showtimes Sept. 24- Sept 30 with The Outsiders, Let There Be Carnage

Here are the detailed Marquee WV listings including "The Outsiders" flashback , the Courageous anniversary, and Adams Family and Venom Let There Be Carnage Sept.30 premieres.

BECKLEY, WV

Marquee Galleria

The Addams Family 2 (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Sept 30: 4:00, 6:30



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Sept 30: 4:00, 4:30, 6:30, 9:00, 9:30



Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Sept 30: 7:00 PM



The Outsiders: The Complete Novel (PG-13) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00



Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30



Copshop (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 12:35, 3:15, 6:15, 9:00



Cry Macho (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20



The Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:15



The Card Counter (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50



Malignant (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:55



Show Me the Father (PG) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:00, 2:20

Thu: 12:00 PM



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:15, 9:45



Candyman (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40



Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 2:15, 4:35, 6:55



Paw Patrol: The Movie - Little Pups Event (G) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM



Don't Breathe 2 (R) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 6:00, 8:30



Free Guy (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30



The Suicide Squad (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 9:05

Sun: 12:05, 9:55

Mon & Tue: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 9:05

Wed: 12:05, 9:55



Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25



Courageous (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10

HUNTINGTON, WV

Marquee Pullman Squarre

The Outsiders: The Complete Novel (PG-13) Language; Sexual References; Some Suggestive Material; Teen Partying; Violence

Sun: 3:30, 7:00



Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Thematic Material Involving Suicide; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30



Copshop (R) Pervasive language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



Cry Macho (PG-13) Language; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20



The Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) Drug Material; Sexual Content; Substance Abuse; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:15

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:15

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20, 9:15



Malignant (R) Disturbing Content; Disturbing Images; Frightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50



Show Me the Father (PG) Some Thematic Material

Fri: 4:40, 7:00, 9:20

Sat: 12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:00, 9:20

Sun: 12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:00, 9:20



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Action; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence

Fri: 3:15, 3:45, 6:15, 6:45, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45

Sat: 12:15, 12:45, 3:15, 3:45, 6:15, 6:45, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45

Sun: 12:15, 12:45, 3:15, 3:45, 6:15, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 3:45, 6:15, 6:45, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45



Candyman (R) Language Including Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Sat: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:20, 9:40



Paw Patrol: The Movie (G)

Fri: 4:35, 6:55

Sat & Sun: 2:15, 4:35, 6:55

Mon - Thu: 4:35, 6:55



Paw Patrol: The Movie - Little Pups Event (G)

Sat & Sun: 11:55 AM



Don't Breathe 2 (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 5:00, 7:25, 9:55

Sat: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:55

Sun: 12:05 PM

Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:25, 9:55



Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35



The Suicide Squad (R) Brief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence

Fri: 3:30, 6:40, 9:40

Sat: 12:15, 3:30, 6:40, 9:40

Sun: 12:15, 3:30, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:40, 9:40



Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Action; Violence

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:10

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10, 9:10



Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) Strong Language; Terror; Violence

Fri: 4:25, 6:55, 9:15

Sat: 11:55 AM, 2:10, 4:25, 6:55, 9:15

Sun: 11:55 AM, 2:10, 4:25, 6:55

Mon - Thu: 4:25, 6:55, 9:15



Black Widow (PG-13) Intense Action Violence; Language; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

CHARLESTON, WV

Marquee Southridge

The Addams Family 2 (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Sept 30: 4:00, 7:30



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Sept 30: 4:00, 6:30, 9:00



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Sept 30: 4:30, 9:30



Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



The Outsiders: The Complete Novel (PG-13) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00



Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 2:45, 8:45



Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30



Copshop (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



Cry Macho (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Thu: 12:40, 9:50



The Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:15



Malignant (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 9:50 PM

Mon & Tue: 7:10, 9:50

Wed: 9:50 PM

Thu: 7:10, 9:50



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri - Wed: 11:45 AM, 12:45, 3:45, 5:45, 6:45, 9:45

Thu: 11:45 AM, 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Thu: 12:15 PM



Candyman (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Sun: 12:20, 7:20, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40



Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 2:15, 4:35

Mon & Tue: 2:15, 4:35

Thu: 2:15, 4:35



Paw Patrol: The Movie - Little Pups Event (G) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM



Free Guy (PG-13) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:20, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35



Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10



Courageous (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10

WYTHEVILLE, VA

The Addams Family 2 (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Sept 30: 4:00, 6:30



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Sept 30: 4:00, 7:00, 9:20



Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Thematic Material Involving Suicide; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30



Cry Macho (PG-13) Language; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



Malignant (R) Disturbing Content; Disturbing Images; Frightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout

Fri - Wed: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50

Thu: 1:00, 9:50



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Action; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



Candyman (R) Language Including Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri - Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Mon: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 9:40

Tue & Wed: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Thu: 12:20, 9:40



Paw Patrol: The Movie (G)

Fri - Sun: 2:15, 4:35, 6:55, 9:15

Mon: 2:15, 4:35, 6:55

Tue & Wed: 2:15, 4:35, 6:55, 9:15

Thu: 2:15, 4:35, 6:55



Paw Patrol: The Movie - Little Pups Event (G)

Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM



Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35



Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Action; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10