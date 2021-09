Sept. 27 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-20 – AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE PURCHASE OF A PARCEL OF PROPERTY LOCATED AT 609 TENTH STREET FOR USE AS PARKING FOR THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

6. Resolution re: #2021-R-67 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO CREATE THE POSITION OF COORDINATOR OF DIVERSITY DEVELOPMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

7. Resolution re: #2021-R-69 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA ONE (1) NEW CHEVY SILVERADO TRUCK

Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones

8. Resolution re: #2021-R-70 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON’S FALL STREET PAVING PROGRAM

Sponsored by:(assigned pending committee approval)





9. Good & Welfare

10. Adjournment