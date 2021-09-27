Use of Federal Stimulus to Revitalize Huntington Dominates Council Meeting

Mayor Steve Williams opened the meeting with remarks that emphasized the City often leverages federal relief and grants at a "five to one" ratio, and that, with proper follow through, a federal grant of $40 million can yield perhaps as much as $200 million in local impact.

The specifics laid out by Williams strongly advocated directing investment into the Highlawn, Fairfield and Central City neighborhoods. In an apparent reference to the Wayne-Cabell county line, Williams stated "rescue money needed in the West End and Westmoreland knows no county lines." Williams added the dispersal of stimulus and relief funds should be "based on the principle of economic development," and "nobody has put together what we have been doing along the Ohio River, we had one case where we leveraged $26,000 into $55 million, a 2000-to-1 return." Details of the city's plan for the federal stimulus influx included premium pay for city employees, especially essential workers who worked through the heights of the 2021 pandemic. Each council member will be able to steer approximately $100,000 to their own district or to the city at large, according to the mayor's summary of the rescue plan application. According to Williams., the city lost over $11 million revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is a basic starting figure for potential federal infrastructure, relief and stimulus funding by Congress. "$1.1 million will be distributed among council," he said. Williams also announced that the former ACF railroad production facility on Third Avenue would be demolished by March, 2022 -- and that substantial federal money might be available for brownfield cleanup of the privately owned BASF/ aquamarine pigment facility. Marshall University needs approximately $8 million cleanup in the area, "subject to Council's approval." Marshall requires that the new baseball stadium on Fifth Avenue be open by 2024, and departing President Jerry Gilbert is negotiating with the city concerning the nearly $10 million brownfields reclamation costs, Williams said. Matt Knoll, city purchasing officer, presented Council with a plan to acquire 609 10th Street for a new police department parking lot. Though the property has sold for $159,000 and $129,000 in recent years, Knoll urged council to buy the vacant property for $83,000 from the general capital outlay funds. In other business, council advanced motions to approve $7 million in street repaving funds to two qualified state road contractors, and okayed the purchase of a truck for the Mountain Health civic center arena. Sylvia Ridgeway was approved unanimously as the new head of the City Diversity Office in a funded position. Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh recognized Amy White and Sarah Francis Lyons for working with the Marshall Residence Life, Housing and Sustainability offices to create a new student-oriented thrift store on Hal Greer Avenue.