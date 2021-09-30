Marshall School of Theatre and Dance to present The Odd Couple

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance will present The Odd Couple, a comedy by Neil Simon, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 6-9, in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the Huntington campus.

This classic comedy tells the story of Oscar Madison, who is divorced, and Felix Unger, who has just been separated from his wife. One a slob and the other fastidious, depressed and none too tense, the two men decide to room together with hilarious results.

“Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance is excited to welcome live audience members back to the playhouse for the first time since February of 2020 with a night full of laughter,” said Samuel Kincaid, box office and public relations manager for the School of Theatre and Dance.

Tickets are $25 for general admission; $15 for Marshall faculty and staff; and free for Marshall students admitted with a valid ID.

Masks are required for those who attend the performances. For ticket information, call 304-696-2787.