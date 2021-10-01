Marshall University Presidential finalists are announced, surprise entry Intuit/ QuickBooks founder and CEO Brad. D. Smith leads the pack

Smith

By Shanet Clark Huntington - Former Intuit CEO, QuickBooks founder and Silicon Valley wonderkind Brad D. Smith has been named by the M.U. Board of Governors as one of the five search committee finalists for President of Marshall University.

Marshall President Jerry Gilbert has announced his resignation for the summer of 2022, and his tenure was marked by stategic growth in the business, science, engineering and aviation fields. Patrick Farrell, chief headhunter and chairman of the Marshall University Board of Governors announced the five new finalists for the coveted top spot on Thursday, September 30th, 2021. Kenova born Marshall graduate and Intuit / Quickbooks founding entrepreneur Brad D. Smith joins a final round field of five candidates along with Bernard Arulanandam, vice president at the University of Texas at San Antonio; Bret Danilowicz, provost and vice president for academic affairs for Florida Atlantic University; Robyn Hannigan, provost of Clarkson University and Kathy Johnson the vice chancellor at Indiana University-Purdue University in Indianapolis, who all remain in contention with software mogul Brad D. Smith on the current short list. A $35 million donor and life-long Marshall booster, Brad Smith is already a visible name on campus. The modern brick Brad D. Smith Marshall Foundation Board of Directors' Building sits on Fifth Avenue (across from the Marshall Memorial Student Center) between the Joe Gillette Welcome Center and the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. Brad Smith earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Marshall in 1986, and he and his wife Alys notably gave $25 million to Marshall's Lewis College of Business in the fall of 2018 sparking, "the redesign, reorganization, and re-energizing of our college of business," according to President Gilbert. The Smiths had previously established the 'Brad D. and Alys Smith Family Scholarship at Marshall' for West Virginia and Ohio students -- with preference given to first- generation college enrollees. The Smiths also have made comparable donations to West Virginia University in Morgantown -- including a $25 million dollar Wing 2 Wing Foundation grant focused on entrepreneurship. After his education at Marshall, but before starting Silicon Valley's roughly eight billion dollar (annual revenue) Intuit/ Quickbooks accounting colossus, Smith earned an MBA from Aquinas, while his wife Alys holds a biology degree from OSU and a law degree from Akron University. Under Smith, the Intuit/ Quickbooks home bookkeeping software and accounting start-up reached stratospheric success, with Brad D. Smith ranked #6 CEO nationally by Fortune -- and his company consistently ranks as a #1 place to work among international workplaces. Inside the Silicon Valley giant and among his digital entrepreneurial peers, Brad is well-known for his easy manner, self-effacement and casual approach to stuffy corporate hierarchies. Smith often participates in company events that leave his staff, managers and employees revitalized and inspired by his unique, down to earth and approachable style. According to the Marshall Parthenon, the new president will be named on October 28, 2021 and " the candidates will be available for public interview on the Huntington campus." Public interviews for the five finalists for Marshall University President are scheduled, with Robyn Hannigan (from Clarkson University) on Oct. 11-12; Brad D. Smith (from Intuit/ QuickBooks) on Oct. 12-13; Dr. Kathy Johnson (from Indiana/ Perdue) on Oct. 13-14; Dr. Bernard Arundel (from Texas / San Antonio) on Oct. 14-15 and Dr. Bret Danilowicz (from Florida Atlantic University) on Oct .18-19.