Oct. 4 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda
I. OPENING
A. Pledge of Allegiance
II. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. From Regular Meeting of September 7, 2021
III. TREASURER’S REPORT
A. Account Balances
B. Approval of Expenditures
IV. DELEGATIONS
V. MAYOR’S COMMENTS
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Autumnfest parade – October 26
B. Veteran’s Day Parade – November 6C. Unsafe Housing notices 1. 310 1 St St. E. 2. 758 1 St St. W. 3. 241 2 ND St. E. D. Building Permit Application – Tyler Smith E. Tree – 6 Greenwood in utility ROW F. Wreaths Across America XIII. OTHER REPORTS A. Police Report B. Stormwater Report C. Maintenance Report
IX. ADJOURNMENT