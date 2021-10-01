Oct. 4 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda

 Friday, October 1, 2021 - 15:20

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Ceredo Town Council meeting.  Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 6:30 p.m. the first Mondays at the municipal building on "B" St.

I.    OPENING

       A.  Pledge of Allegiance

II.   READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES  

       A.  From Regular Meeting of September 7, 2021

III.  TREASURER’S REPORT 

       A.  Account Balances

       B.  Approval of Expenditures

IV.   DELEGATIONS

V.    MAYOR’S COMMENTS

VI.   UNFINISHED BUSINESS 

VII.  NEW BUSINESS

        A.  Autumnfest parade – October 26

        B.  Veteran’s Day Parade – November 6

        C.  Unsafe Housing notices              1.  310 1 St St. E.              2.  758 1 St St. W.              3.  241 2 ND St. E.           D.  Building Permit Application – Tyler Smith                 E.  Tree – 6 Greenwood in utility ROW           F.  Wreaths Across America     XIII. OTHER REPORTS           A. Police Report           B. Stormwater Report           C. Maintenance Report  

IX.   ADJOURNMENT 

 