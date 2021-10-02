Oct. 1 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Saturday, October 2, 2021 - 09:20

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-04573 10/01/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04571 10/01/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault; Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1600 10/01/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
MPD21-0329 10/01/2021 DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION PLATES; Driving SRL Open
HPD21-04572 10/01/2021   Open
HPD21-04570 10/01/2021 child neglect creating risk of injury; Information Report Open
CCSO21-1599 10/01/2021 SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-04569 10/01/2021 Wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Open
MPD21-0328 10/01/2021 Improper Registration; No Insurance; No Operators License Open
HPD21-04567 10/01/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-04566 10/01/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-04568 10/01/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1598 10/01/2021 Threats of terrorist acts Closed
HPD21-04565 10/01/2021 Fraudulent schemes Closed
VHPD21-04564 10/01/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-04563 10/01/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-04562 10/01/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Closed
HPD21-04560 10/01/2021 Battery Open
CCSO21-1597 10/01/2021 Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-04559 10/01/2021 B & E Auto Closed
HPD21-04558 10/01/2021 Domestic Assault; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle Closed

 