Most read
- Oct. 2 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Oct. 1 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Marshall University Presidential finalists are announced, surprise entry Intuit/ QuickBooks founder and CEO Brad. D. Smith leads the pack
- Sen. Rockefeller, Rep. Rahall Cut Airport Ribbon on Runway at Tri State Airport
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall Hangs on Beating Favored Conference Rival Southern Mississippi
- OPINION: Jen Maffessanti - Five Ways the Hunger Games Dystopia Happened in Real Life
- HERDZONE: McGill - Turnovers Doom Herd in C-USA Opener
- LEGAL: Rutherford Institute Asks Supreme Court to Protect the Right to Speak Out Against Government Corruption Without Legislative Retaliation
Oct. 1 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04573
|10/01/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04571
|10/01/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault; Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1600
|10/01/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|MPD21-0329
|10/01/2021
|DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION PLATES; Driving SRL
|Open
|HPD21-04572
|10/01/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04570
|10/01/2021
|child neglect creating risk of injury; Information Report
|Open
|CCSO21-1599
|10/01/2021
|SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-04569
|10/01/2021
|Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
|Open
|MPD21-0328
|10/01/2021
|Improper Registration; No Insurance; No Operators License
|Open
|HPD21-04567
|10/01/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-04566
|10/01/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-04568
|10/01/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1598
|10/01/2021
|Threats of terrorist acts
|Closed
|HPD21-04565
|10/01/2021
|Fraudulent schemes
|Closed
|VHPD21-04564
|10/01/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-04563
|10/01/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-04562
|10/01/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|HPD21-04560
|10/01/2021
|Battery
|Open
|CCSO21-1597
|10/01/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04559
|10/01/2021
|B & E Auto
|Closed
|HPD21-04558
|10/01/2021
|Domestic Assault; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle
|Closed