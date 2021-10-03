Oct. 2 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Sunday, October 3, 2021 - 12:25

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-04582 10/02/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer Attempting to Disarm Closed
CCSO21-1604 10/02/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-04581 10/02/2021 Disorderly Conduct; TRESPASS Closed
MPD21-0330 10/02/2021   Open
HPD21-04580 10/02/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-04579 10/02/2021 Brandishing Open
CCSO21-1603 10/02/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-04578 10/02/2021 runaway juvenile Open
HPD21-04577 10/02/2021 Robbery - 1st Degree Open
HPD21-04576 10/02/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1602 10/02/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04575 10/02/2021 Brandishing Open
HPD21-04574 10/02/2021 DUI less than .150; Reckless Driving Closed
CCSO21-1601 10/02/2021 No Proof Insurance; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
