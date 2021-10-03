Most read
Oct. 2 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|AHPD21-04582
|10/02/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer Attempting to Disarm
|Open
|HPD21-04582
|10/02/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer Attempting to Disarm
|Closed
|CCSO21-1604
|10/02/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-04581
|10/02/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; TRESPASS
|Closed
|MPD21-0330
|10/02/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04580
|10/02/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-04579
|10/02/2021
|Brandishing
|Open
|CCSO21-1603
|10/02/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-04578
|10/02/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|HPD21-04577
|10/02/2021
|Robbery - 1st Degree
|Open
|HPD21-04576
|10/02/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1602
|10/02/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04575
|10/02/2021
|Brandishing
|Open
|HPD21-04574
|10/02/2021
|DUI less than .150; Reckless Driving
|Closed
|CCSO21-1601
|10/02/2021
|No Proof Insurance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed