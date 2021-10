New 007 Premieres Thursday; Marquee WV Oct 1-8 Showtimes

How may times have you gotten prepared for the "new" James Bond? The COVID epidemics impact on social gatherings including movies has resulted in numerous postponements for this tentpole blockbuster. James Bond can not hid any longer. Shangi Chi, Black Widow , Free Guy and an abundance of horror thrillers have proven , people will go to the cinema, even wearing masks. "No Time to Die," joins "Halloween Kills, " "The Eternals," "Dune," and "Let There Be Carnage," assure October as filled with summer blockbusters courtesy of the studios postponing releases to avoid the plague.

"No Time to Die" kicks off its run with Thursday October 7 premieres.

Here Marquee's individual venue schedule... some of which have epidemic schedule tweaks , especially weekdays.

BECKLEY, WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA

No Time To Die (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 7:30



The Addams Family 2 (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 1:10, 2:30, 3:40, 4:10, 4:50, 6:40, 7:10, 9:00, 9:30



The Many Saints Of Newark (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 11:30 AM, 12:30, 1:50, 2:20, 2:50, 4:40, 5:10, 5:40, 6:05, 6:30, 7:30, 8:20, 8:35, 8:50, 9:20, 9:50

Sun: 11:30 AM, 12:30, 1:50, 2:20, 2:50, 4:40, 5:10, 5:40, 6:30, 7:30, 8:20, 8:50, 9:20, 9:35, 9:50

Mon & Tue: 12:30, 1:50, 2:20, 2:50, 4:40, 5:10, 5:40, 6:05, 6:30, 7:30, 8:20, 8:35, 8:50, 9:20, 9:50

Wed: 12:30, 1:50, 2:20, 2:50, 4:40, 5:10, 5:40, 6:30, 7:30, 8:20, 8:50, 9:20, 9:35, 9:50

Thu: 12:30, 1:50, 2:20, 2:50, 4:40, 5:10, 5:40, 6:05, 6:30, 7:30, 8:20, 8:35, 8:50, 9:20, 9:50



Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 7:00



Courageous Legacy (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM



Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:25



The Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:15, 3:10

Sun: 12:15 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:15, 3:10

Wed: 12:15 PM

Thu: 12:15, 3:10



The Card Counter (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 9:40 PM

Sat: 9:50 PM

Sun - Wed: 9:40 PM



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



Candyman (R) Reserved

Fri: 2:55, 5:15, 7:35, 9:55

Sat: 2:55, 5:15, 7:35

Sun - Thu: 2:55, 5:15, 7:35, 9:55



Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) Reserved

Fri: 2:25, 4:45, 7:05

Sun - Wed: 2:25, 4:45, 7:05



Paw Patrol: The Movie - Little Pups Event (G) Reserved

Fri: 12:05 PM

Sat: 11:55 AM

Sun - Thu: 12:05 PM



Free Guy (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:25, 9:05



Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:35, 9:35



Galaxy Quest (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

TRIADELPHIA, WV

MARQUEE HIGHLANDS

No Time To Die (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 7:30



The Addams Family 2 (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:10, 12:40, 1:10, 2:30, 3:40, 4:10, 4:50, 6:40, 7:10, 9:00, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 1:10, 2:30, 3:40, 4:10, 4:50, 6:40, 7:10



The Many Saints Of Newark (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 11:30 AM, 12:30, 1:50, 2:20, 2:50, 4:40, 5:10, 5:40, 6:30, 7:30, 8:20, 8:50, 9:20, 9:50

Mon - Wed: 12:30, 1:50, 2:20, 2:50, 4:40, 5:10, 5:40, 6:30, 7:30

Thu: 12:30, 1:50, 2:20, 2:50, 4:40, 5:10, 5:40, 6:30, 7:30, 8:20



Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 7:00



Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:25

Mon - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20



Cry Macho (PG-13)

Fri - Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Mon - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



The Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:15

Sun: 12:20, 9:30

Mon & Tue: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Wed & Thu: 12:20 PM



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13)

Fri - Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45



Candyman (R)

Fri - Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20



Free Guy (PG-13)

Fri - Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Jungle Cruise (PG-13)

Fri - Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10

Mon - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10



Galaxy Quest (PG)

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

MARQUEE SHOWCASE

No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 7:30



The Addams Family 2 (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:50, 7:10, 9:30

Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30

Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:10



The Many Saints Of Newark (R) Nudity; Pervasive language; Sexual Content; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:10, 7:30, 9:50

Sat: 12:30, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50

Sun: 12:30, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30

Mon - Thu: 4:30, 7:00



Cry Macho (PG-13) Language; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Wed: 4:00, 7:00

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:30, 7:00



The Addams Family 2 (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 4:50, 6:40, 7:10, 9:00, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 12:40, 2:30, 3:40, 4:50, 6:40, 7:10, 9:00, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 4:50, 6:40, 7:10



The Many Saints Of Newark (R) Nudity; Pervasive language; Sexual Content; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 4:40, 5:10, 6:30, 7:30, 8:50, 9:20, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 1:10, 2:20, 2:50, 4:10, 4:40, 5:10, 6:30, 7:30, 8:50, 9:20, 9:50

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 4:40, 5:10, 6:30, 7:30



Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 7:00 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 7:00 PM



Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Thematic Material Involving Suicide; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



Cry Macho (PG-13) Language; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



The Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) Drug Material; Sexual Content; Substance Abuse; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:15

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:15

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



Malignant (R) Disturbing Content; Disturbing Images; Frightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Mon - Wed: 4:10, 7:10



Show Me the Father (PG) Some Thematic Material

Fri: 4:40, 7:00, 9:40

Sat: 12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:00, 9:40

Sun: 12:00, 9:40

Mon & Tue: 4:40, 7:00

Thu: 4:40, 7:00



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Action; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45



Candyman (R) Language Including Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:20



Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Mon - Wed: 3:50, 6:50

Thu: 3:50 PM



Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Action; Violence

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:10

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) Strong Language; Terror; Violence

Fri: 4:25, 6:55, 9:15

Sat & Sun: 11:55 AM, 2:10, 4:25, 6:55, 9:15

Mon - Thu: 4:25, 6:55



Galaxy Quest (PG) Action; Mild Language; Some Sensuality; Violence

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

No Time To Die (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 7:30



No Time To Die (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 7:30



The Addams Family 2 (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 2:30, 3:40, 4:50, 6:40, 7:10, 9:00, 9:30



The Many Saints Of Newark (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 12:30, 1:10, 2:50, 4:10, 5:10, 6:30, 7:30, 8:50, 9:50

Thu: 12:30, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 11:30 AM, 1:50, 2:20, 4:40, 5:40, 6:00, 8:20, 8:40, 9:20

Sat: 11:30 AM, 1:50, 2:20, 4:40, 5:40, 8:20, 8:40, 9:20

Sun: 11:30 AM, 1:50, 2:20, 4:40, 5:40, 8:20, 9:20

Mon & Tue: 1:50, 2:20, 4:40, 5:40, 6:00, 8:20, 8:40, 9:20

Wed: 1:50, 2:20, 4:40, 5:40, 8:20, 9:20

Thu: 2:20, 4:40, 6:00, 8:40, 9:20



Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 7:00



Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:25



The Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:00, 3:00

Sun: 12:00 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:00, 3:00

Wed: 12:00 PM

Thu: 12:00, 3:00



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



Candyman (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40



Free Guy (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35



Galaxy Quest (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:30

Wed: 3:30, 7:30

WYTHEVILLE, VA

MARQUEE WYTHVILLE 8

No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 7:30



The Addams Family 2 (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 2:30, 3:40, 4:50, 6:40, 7:10, 9:00, 9:30



The Many Saints Of Newark (R) Nudity; Pervasive language; Sexual Content; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 2:20, 2:50, 4:40, 5:10, 7:00, 7:30, 9:20, 9:50



Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Thematic Material Involving Suicide; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:25

Thu: 12:30, 3:20, 9:25



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Action; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material

Fri - Wed: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Thu: 1:00, 6:30