Oct. 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Monday, October 4, 2021 - 17:35

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents

HPD21-04599 10/03/2021 runaway juvenile Open
HPD21-04598 10/03/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
CCSO21-1612 10/03/2021 Falsely reporting an emergency incident; Retaliation against public official or any person involved in official proceedings Closed
HPD21-04597 10/03/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open
HPD21-04595 10/03/2021 runaway juvenile Closed
HPD21-04594 10/03/2021 Information Report Closed
HPD21-04596 10/03/2021 Overdose Open
HPD21-04593 10/03/2021 False Pretenses with value of less than $1000 Open
CCSO21-1610 10/03/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1611 10/03/2021 Absconding; Fraudulently obtaining food or lodging ; Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04591 10/03/2021 runaway juvenile Closed
HPD21-04592 10/03/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1609 10/03/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
CCSOC21-1609 10/03/2021   Open
HPD21-04590 10/03/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-04589 10/03/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
CHPD21-04588 10/03/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04588 10/03/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1608 10/03/2021 B & E Open
MPD21-0331 10/03/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-04587 10/03/2021 Brandishing Closed
CCSO21-1607 10/03/2021 DUI greater than .150; Failure to Maintain Control Closed
HPD21-04586 10/03/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-04585 10/03/2021 TRESPASS Closed
CCSO21-1613 10/03/2021 Battery Open
CCSO21-1606 10/02/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-04584 10/02/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
CCSO21-1605 10/02/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
AHPD21-04583 10/02/2021   Open
HPD21-04583 10/02/2021 Obstructing officer; Wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Closed
