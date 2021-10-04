Most read
Oct. 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04599
|10/03/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|HPD21-04598
|10/03/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|CCSO21-1612
|10/03/2021
|Falsely reporting an emergency incident; Retaliation against public official or any person involved in official proceedings
|Closed
|HPD21-04597
|10/03/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|HPD21-04595
|10/03/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Closed
|HPD21-04594
|10/03/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|HPD21-04596
|10/03/2021
|Overdose
|Open
|HPD21-04593
|10/03/2021
|False Pretenses with value of less than $1000
|Open
|CCSO21-1610
|10/03/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1611
|10/03/2021
|Absconding; Fraudulently obtaining food or lodging ; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04591
|10/03/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Closed
|HPD21-04592
|10/03/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1609
|10/03/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|CCSOC21-1609
|10/03/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04590
|10/03/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-04589
|10/03/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CHPD21-04588
|10/03/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04588
|10/03/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1608
|10/03/2021
|B & E
|Open
|MPD21-0331
|10/03/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-04587
|10/03/2021
|Brandishing
|Closed
|CCSO21-1607
|10/03/2021
|DUI greater than .150; Failure to Maintain Control
|Closed
|HPD21-04586
|10/03/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-04585
|10/03/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|CCSO21-1613
|10/03/2021
|Battery
|Open
|CCSO21-1606
|10/02/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-04584
|10/02/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|CCSO21-1605
|10/02/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|AHPD21-04583
|10/02/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04583
|10/02/2021
|Obstructing officer; Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
|Closed
.