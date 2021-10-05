Oct. 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Tuesday, October 5, 2021 - 05:35

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents. 

HPD21-04622 10/04/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04621 10/04/2021 runaway juvenile Open
MPD21-0332 10/04/2021 Overdose Open
HPD21-04620 10/04/2021 Fugitive From Justice Open
CCSO21-1623 10/04/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-04618 10/04/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04619 10/04/2021 B & E Closed
HPD21-04617 10/04/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1622 10/04/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Imitimidation of a witness Open
CCSO21-1621 10/04/2021 Tresspassing Closed
HPD21-04616 10/04/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
CCSO21-1620 10/04/2021 Destruction of Property - Felony Open
CCSO21-1619 10/04/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04612 10/04/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value of $1000 or more Open
HPD21-04615 10/04/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-04610 10/04/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Closed
HPD21-04609 10/04/2021 Found Property Closed
HPD21-04614 10/04/2021 B & E Auto; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny Closed
CCSO21-1616 10/04/2021   Closed
HPD21-04608 10/04/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
CCSO21-1615 10/04/2021 Threats of terrorist acts Closed
HPD21-04606 10/04/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-04613 10/04/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-04607 10/04/2021 B & E Closed
HPD21-04603 10/04/2021 Information Report Closed
HPD21-04611 10/04/2021 ILLEGAL CAMPING Closed
CHPD21-04605 10/04/2021   Closed
HPD21-04605 10/04/2021 Grand Larceny Closed
HPD21-04604 10/04/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-04602 10/03/2021 B & E Closed
HPD21-04601 10/03/2021 Wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Closed
HPD21-04600 10/03/2021 Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor Closed