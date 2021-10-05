Most read
- Oct. 2 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Oct. 1 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall Hangs on Beating Favored Conference Rival Southern Mississippi
- Marshall University Presidential finalists are announced, surprise entry Intuit/ QuickBooks founder and CEO Brad. D. Smith leads the pack
- Sen. Rockefeller, Rep. Rahall Cut Airport Ribbon on Runway at Tri State Airport
- Scenes from Mayor Steve Williams State of the City Address
- Oct. 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Marshall University Homecoming is ‘Back and Better Than Ever’
Oct. 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04622
|10/04/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04621
|10/04/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|MPD21-0332
|10/04/2021
|Overdose
|Open
|HPD21-04620
|10/04/2021
|Fugitive From Justice
|Open
|CCSO21-1623
|10/04/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-04618
|10/04/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04619
|10/04/2021
|B & E
|Closed
|HPD21-04617
|10/04/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1622
|10/04/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Imitimidation of a witness
|Open
|CCSO21-1621
|10/04/2021
|Tresspassing
|Closed
|HPD21-04616
|10/04/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|CCSO21-1620
|10/04/2021
|Destruction of Property - Felony
|Open
|CCSO21-1619
|10/04/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04612
|10/04/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value of $1000 or more
|Open
|HPD21-04615
|10/04/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-04610
|10/04/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Closed
|HPD21-04609
|10/04/2021
|Found Property
|Closed
|HPD21-04614
|10/04/2021
|B & E Auto; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny
|Closed
|CCSO21-1616
|10/04/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04608
|10/04/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|CCSO21-1615
|10/04/2021
|Threats of terrorist acts
|Closed
|HPD21-04606
|10/04/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-04613
|10/04/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-04607
|10/04/2021
|B & E
|Closed
|HPD21-04603
|10/04/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|HPD21-04611
|10/04/2021
|ILLEGAL CAMPING
|Closed
|CHPD21-04605
|10/04/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04605
|10/04/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-04604
|10/04/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-04602
|10/03/2021
|B & E
|Closed
|HPD21-04601
|10/03/2021
|Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
|Closed
|HPD21-04600
|10/03/2021
|Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor
|Closed