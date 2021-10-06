Marshall University plans first-ever day of giving, ‘One Day for the Herd,’ Thursday, Oct. 14

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University and the Marshall University Foundation Inc. have announced the university’s first-ever day of giving titled One Day for the Herd, which will take place online Thursday, Oct. 14.

This one-day event is a unique opportunity for the entire Marshall family to come together and make a lasting impact on the students of Marshall University and to help shape the future of the institution. One Day for the Herd will feature 24 hours of giving thanks, with interactive elements throughout the day on the foundation and Marshall University social media accounts, along with a giving wall, state-by-state participation numbers, giving challenges and much more.

Marshall University alumni, students, staff, supporters and fans can participate in this transformational day by visiting givingday.marshall.edu.

“We are fortunate to have so many wonderful and supportive alumni that give back to our institution through either their time, resources, or finances. And, we are excited to celebrate those individuals with our first giving day dedicated to recognizing those who give back, while offering an opportunity for so many more to do the same,” said Marshall University President Dr. Jerome Gilbert. “After having seen the tremendous success already of the Marshall Rises campaign, I am excited to see what lies ahead for Marshall, thanks to the support of our alumni and donors all across the country.”

While Marshall has participated in national days of giving in the past, this will be the first time the university has set aside its own day, dedicated to garnering financial support and highlighting those who give back to the university. Individuals looking to learn more can visit the giving day website at givingday.marshall.edu or watch their mailboxes for more information.

Marshall’s day of giving comes on the heels of the highly successful Marshall Rises campaign, the largest comprehensive campaign in the history of the university. Marshall launched the public phase of the Marshall Rises campaign in the fall of 2019 with a goal of raising $150 million over five years. Earlier this year, the university surpassed that goal and has already raised in excess of $160 million.

Marshall Rises focuses on five key pillars at the university focusing on enhancing the student experience, expanding academics, creating an environment of innovative learning, forming a foundation of research and creative discovery, and deepening community partnerships. The five pillars will help ensure that Marshall students will graduate from one of the nation’s most distinguished and dynamic universities.

“We are very excited to announce our first-ever giving day at Marshall University on October 14,” said Dr. Ron Area, CEO of the Marshall University Foundation. “This is a wonderful opportunity for everyone in the Marshall community to get involved and impact the university in profound ways, while at the same time celebrating those who help shape the university each year,” We are thankful for each individual who gives a gift to this university, no matter the amount. Over the years, all gifts big and small have added up to hundreds of new students receiving financial support at Marshall, along with truly remarkable impacts to academic programs, facility upgrades, new construction and a renewed pride in this wonderful institution.”

Through the Marshall Rises campaign, more than 1,800 students have been impacted through scholarships totaling more than $5.2 million in academic resources. Over the last 10 years, the number of scholarships awarded has increased by 79 percent and the total number of dollars awarded to students has increased by 120 percent, giving those who otherwise might not have had an opportunity to attend college the financial assistance needed to achieve their dreams.

Additionally, money raised through the Marshall Rises campaign has helped shape new programs such as the Bill Noe Flight School and will help transform the Huntington campus through the building of a brand-new facility for the Lewis College of Business and Brad D. Smith Schools of Business and other future projects.

Through One Day For the Herd, every supporter will have an opportunity to be a part of this historic era of growth and development at Marshall University.

“We are very excited about our first day of giving at Marshall,” said Griffin Talbott, program director of the annual fund. “Many universities around the country have been doing them for a few years, but we felt having ours near the end of the Marshall Rises campaign was a great way for everyone in the Marshall community to have the opportunity to contribute to the campaign. Giving is such a personal choice. We want to give to those that have impacted our lives so that we may impact others. Visit givingday.marshall.edu to see how you can impact the lives of our current and future students. Watch your mailbox for a special mailer, scan the QR code with your mobile phone and see how easy it is to make a gift to the area of your choice.”

For more information about making an impact through giving, contact the Marshall University Foundation Inc. at 304-696-6264 or visit marshall.edu/foundation.