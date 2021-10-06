Most read
Oct. 5 Huntington PD Incident Report
|CCSO21-1634
|10/05/2021
|Improper Registration; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-1632
|10/05/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|HPD21-04637
|10/05/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-04636
|10/05/2021
|Open Container
|Closed
|HPD21-04633
|10/05/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-04635
|10/05/2021
|B & E Auto; Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1631
|10/05/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|MPD21-0333
|10/05/2021
|Fugitive From Justice; No MVI or Expired MVI; No Proof Insurance; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|CCSO21-1630
|10/05/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|VHPD21-04632
|10/05/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-04634
|10/05/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|CHPD21-04631
|10/05/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04631
|10/05/2021
|information report
|Closed
|CCSOC21-1629
|10/05/2021
|Assault; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Closed
|HPD21-04630
|10/05/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04629
|10/05/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Closed
|HPD21-04628
|10/05/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04627
|10/05/2021
|information report
|Open
|CCSO21-1627
|10/05/2021
|Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Closed
|HPD21-04626
|10/05/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-04625
|10/05/2021
|DUI less than .150; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|VHPD21-04624
|10/05/2021
|Open
|CCSOj21-1625
|10/05/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04623
|10/04/2021
|Assault
|Open
|CCSO21-1624
|10/04/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed