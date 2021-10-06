Oct. 5 Huntington PD Incident Report

 Wednesday, October 6, 2021 - 23:10

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-1634 10/05/2021 Improper Registration; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-1632 10/05/2021 Domestic Battery Open
HPD21-04637 10/05/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-04636 10/05/2021 Open Container Closed
HPD21-04633 10/05/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-04635 10/05/2021 B & E Auto; Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1631 10/05/2021 Deceased Person Closed
MPD21-0333 10/05/2021 Fugitive From Justice; No MVI or Expired MVI; No Proof Insurance; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution Open
CCSO21-1630 10/05/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
VHPD21-04632 10/05/2021 Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-04634 10/05/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
CHPD21-04631 10/05/2021   Closed
HPD21-04631 10/05/2021 information report Closed
CCSOC21-1629 10/05/2021 Assault; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Closed
HPD21-04630 10/05/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04629 10/05/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Closed
HPD21-04628 10/05/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04627 10/05/2021 information report Open
CCSO21-1627 10/05/2021 Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person Closed
HPD21-04626 10/05/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-04625 10/05/2021 DUI less than .150; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
VHPD21-04624 10/05/2021   Open
CCSOj21-1625 10/05/2021   Open
HPD21-04623 10/04/2021 Assault Open
CCSO21-1624 10/04/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
