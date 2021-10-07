Most read
Marquee WV Daily Times; Flashback "Clue," Previews "Halloween Kills," "Last Deal"
NO TIME TO DIE
Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected. One critic responded, " it's ambitious, sprawling, and sometimes shockingly counter to tradition for the series. But it's also hugely effective." Critic Randy Myers added, "Daniel Craig's fifth and final mission as Ian Fleming's super suave/sexy 007 is one of the actor's best in the series - but it's not as good as "Casino Royale" or "Skyfall."
CLUE
Was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the lead pipe?” 80’s comedy based on the popular board game, presented with all three of its original alternate endings. Murder is on the menu at a mysterious mansion and the quirky suspects include Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Tim Curry, and Eileen Brennan. (“I have absolutely no idea what we're doing here, but I am determined to enjoy myself!”) Rated PG
HALLOWEEN KILLS
Minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight.
LAST DEAL
King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel.
BECKLEY, WV
MARQUEE GALLERIA
Halloween Kills (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu Oct 14: 7:00 PM
The Last Duel () Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu Oct 14: 6:00 PM
Pinkfong and Baby Shark's Space Adventure () Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Sat & Sun: 12:00, 2:00, 4:00
No Time To Die (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 1:00, 4:00, 4:30, 5:00, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00
The Addams Family 2 (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 2:30, 3:40, 4:50, 6:40, 7:10, 9:00, 9:30
The Many Saints Of Newark (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 1:10, 2:15, 2:45, 4:10, 4:40, 5:10, 6:30, 7:00, 7:30, 8:50, 9:20, 9:50
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 12:05, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Sat: 6:10, 9:10
Sun: 9:10 PM
Mon - Wed: 12:05, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Thu: 12:05 PM
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45
Candyman (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 1:05, 3:25, 6:05, 8:40
Free Guy (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:25, 9:10
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 12:25, 3:20, 6:15, 9:35
Sat: 9:35 PM
Sun: 12:25, 9:35
Mon & Tue: 12:25, 3:20, 6:15, 9:35
Wed: 12:25, 9:35
Thu: 12:25 PM
Clue (PG) Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
TRIADELPHIA, WV
MARQUUEE HIGHLANDS
Halloween Kills (R) No Passes Allowed
Thu: 7:00 PM
The Last Duel () No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:00 PM
Pinkfong and Baby Shark's Space Adventure () No Passes Allowed
Sat & Sun: 12:00, 2:00, 4:00
No Time To Die (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Sun: 12:00, 12:30, 1:00, 4:00, 4:30, 5:00, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00
Mon - Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 1:00, 4:00, 4:30, 5:00
The Addams Family 2 (PG) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Sun: 12:10, 12:40, 2:30, 3:40, 4:50, 6:40, 7:10, 9:00, 9:30
Mon - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 2:30, 3:40, 4:50, 6:40, 7:10
The Many Saints Of Newark (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Mon - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Sun: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 2:15, 2:45, 4:40, 5:10, 7:00, 7:30, 9:20, 9:50
Mon - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 2:15, 2:45, 4:40, 5:10, 7:00, 7:30
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13)
Fri - Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:25
Mon - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20
Cry Macho (PG-13)
Fri: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20
Sat & Sun: 9:20 PM
Mon - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13)
Fri - Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Mon - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30
Candyman (R)
Fri - Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Mon - Wed: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20
Thu: 12:20, 2:40
Free Guy (PG-13)
Fri - Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35
Mon - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Jungle Cruise (PG-13)
Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Sun: 12:10, 9:20
Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10
Wed: 12:10 PM
Thu: 12:10, 3:10
Clue (PG)
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
MARQUEE SHOWCASE
Halloween Kills (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 7:00 PM
No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 5:00, 9:00
Sat: 1:00, 5:00, 9:00
Sun: 1:00, 5:00
Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:30
The Addams Family 2 (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:50, 7:10, 9:30
Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30
Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10
Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:10
The Many Saints Of Newark (R) Nudity; Pervasive language; Sexual Content; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30
Mon - Wed: 3:30, 6:30
Thu: 3:30 PM
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:40, 7:00, 9:20
Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:00, 9:20
Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:00
Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:00
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
Halloween Kills (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Thu Oct. 14: 7:00 PM
The Last Duel () Graphic Nudity; Language; Sexual Content; Strong Violence; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; No Passes Allowed
Thu Oct 14: 6:00 PM
Pinkfong and Baby Shark's Space Adventure () No Passes Allowed
Sat & Sun: 12:00, 2:00, 4:00
No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:00, 4:30, 5:00, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00
Sat & Sun: 12:00, 12:30, 1:00, 4:00, 4:30, 5:00, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 4:30, 5:00, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00
The Addams Family 2 (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:40, 4:50, 6:40, 7:10, 9:00, 9:30
Sat & Sun: 12:10, 12:40, 2:30, 3:40, 4:50, 6:40, 7:10, 9:00, 9:30
Mon - Thu: 3:40, 4:50, 6:40, 7:10, 9:00, 9:30
The Many Saints Of Newark (R) Nudity; Pervasive language; Sexual Content; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:40, 5:10, 7:00, 7:30, 9:20, 9:50
Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 2:15, 2:45, 4:40, 5:10, 7:00, 7:30, 9:20, 9:50
Mon - Wed: 4:40, 5:10, 7:00, 7:30, 9:20, 9:50
Thu: 4:40, 5:10, 7:30, 9:20, 9:50
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Thematic Material Involving Suicide
Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Cry Macho (PG-13) Language; Some Thematic Material
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20
Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20
Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20
Malignant (R) Disturbing Content; Disturbing Images; Frightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout
Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50
Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50
Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Action; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence
Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45
Sat & Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45
Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45
Candyman (R) Language Including Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Sat & Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35
Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35
Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Action; Violence
Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:30
Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:30
Sun: 12:10, 9:30
Mon: 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Tue: 3:10, 6:10, 9:30
Wed: 9:30 PM
Thu: 3:10, 9:30
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) Strong Language; Terror; Violence
Fri: 4:25, 6:55, 9:15
Sat & Sun: 6:55, 9:15
Mon - Thu: 4:25, 6:55, 9:15
Clue (PG) Alcohol Use; Brief Language; Sexual References; Smoking; Some Sensuality; Some Suggestive Material; Violence
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
CHARLESTON, WV
MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE
Halloween Kills (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu Oct. 14: 7:00 PM
The Last Duel () Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: Oct 6:30 PM
Pinkfong and Baby Shark's Space Adventure () Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Sat & Sun: 12:00, 2:00, 4:00
No Time To Die (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 5:00, 9:00
No Time To Die (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 4:00, 4:30, 8:00, 8:30
The Addams Family 2 (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 12:10, 12:40, 2:30, 3:40, 4:50, 6:40, 7:10, 9:00, 9:30
Sun: 12:10, 12:40, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:20, 9:30
Mon & Tue: 12:10, 12:40, 2:30, 3:40, 4:50, 6:40, 7:10, 9:00, 9:30
Wed: 12:10, 12:40, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:20, 9:30
Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 2:30, 3:40, 4:50, 6:40, 7:10, 9:00, 9:30
The Many Saints Of Newark (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:00, 9:20
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Wed: 12:20, 1:10, 2:45, 4:10, 5:10, 6:30, 7:30, 8:50, 9:50
Thu: 12:00, 1:10, 2:20, 4:10, 4:40, 6:30, 7:00, 8:50, 9:20
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45
Candyman (R) Reserved
Fri: 12:20, 2:40
Sat: 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Sun - Wed: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 9:40
Free Guy (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35
Sat & Sun: 6:50, 9:35
Mon - Wed: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35
Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 9:50
Clue (PG) Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
WYTHEVILLE, VA
MARQUEE WYTHVILLE 8
Halloween Kills (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 7:00 PM
The Last Duel () Graphic Nudity; Language; Sexual Content; Strong Violence; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:00 PM
No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 4:30, 5:00, 8:30, 9:00
The Addams Family 2 (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30
The Many Saints Of Newark (R) Nudity; Pervasive language; Sexual Content; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Wed: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 9:40
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 2:15, 2:45, 4:40, 5:10, 7:00, 7:30, 9:20, 9:50
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Thematic Material Involving Suicide
Fri - Wed: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:25
Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 9:25
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Action; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45