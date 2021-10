Oct. 12 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Tuesday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

Due to the Columbus Day holiday, the meeting was moved to Tuesday.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-20 – AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE PURCHASE OF A PARCEL OF PROPERTY LOCATED AT 609 TENTH STREET FOR USE AS PARKING FOR THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

6. Resolution re: #2021-R-66 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO PAY AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT FUNDS IN THE AMOUNT OF THREE THOUSAND DOLLARS TO EACH EMPLOYEE AS PREMIUM COMPENSATION FOR ESSENTIAL WORK PERFORMED DURING THE NATIONAL COVID HEALTH EMERGENCY; AND GRANTING FUNDS TO THE HUNTINGTON WATER QUALITY BOARD, THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, CDBG AND THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL PARKING BOARD FOR SIMILAR PAYMENTS TO EMPLOYEES OF THE RESPECTIVE BOARDS; AND FURTHER STATING THAT PART-TIME EMPLOYEES WILL RECEIVE ONE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

7. Resolution re: #2021-R-71 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE ALLOCATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF HAL GREER BOULEVARD COMPLETE STREETS FROM 3RD AVENUE TO WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh

8. Resolution re: #2021-R-72 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL ADOPTING, AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING RULES FOR THE TRANSACTION OF BUSINESS BY THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON PLANNING COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

9. Good & Welfare

10. Adjournment