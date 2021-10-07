Oct. 6 Huntington PD Incident Report

 Thursday, October 7, 2021 - 22:25

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-04653 10/06/2021 information report Open
HPD21-04652 10/06/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1640 10/06/2021 Destruction of Property - Felony; Disorderly Conduct; Obstructing officer Closed
HPD21-04650 10/06/2021 information report Open
HPD21-04651 10/06/2021 Fugitive From Justice Closed
HPD21-04649 10/06/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
VHPD21-04648 10/06/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-04647 10/06/2021 Open Container Closed
HPD21-04646 10/06/2021 TRESPASS Closed
CCSO21-1639 10/06/2021 Fugitive From Justice Closed
VHPD21-04645 10/06/2021 Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy Open
HPD21-04644 10/06/2021 Joyriding - Stolen Vehicle Without Intent to Permanently Deprive Open
HPD21-04643 10/06/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1638 10/06/2021 No MVI or Expired MVI; No Proof Insurance; Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
CCSO21-1637 10/06/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSOC21-1637 10/06/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny Open
CHPD21-04642 10/06/2021   Open
HPD21-04642 10/06/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000 Open
VHPD21-04640 10/06/2021   Open
HPD21-04641 10/06/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1635 10/06/2021 Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person Closed
CCSO21-1636 10/06/2021 Assault; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04639 10/05/2021 Battery; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Retaliation against public official or any person involved in official proceedings Closed
CCSOj21-1633 10/05/2021   Closed
HPD21-04638 10/05/2021 DUI less than .150 Closed