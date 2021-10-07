Most read
Oct. 6 Huntington PD Incident Report
|HPD21-04653
|10/06/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-04652
|10/06/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1640
|10/06/2021
|Destruction of Property - Felony; Disorderly Conduct; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-04650
|10/06/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-04651
|10/06/2021
|Fugitive From Justice
|Closed
|HPD21-04649
|10/06/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|VHPD21-04648
|10/06/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-04647
|10/06/2021
|Open Container
|Closed
|HPD21-04646
|10/06/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|CCSO21-1639
|10/06/2021
|Fugitive From Justice
|Closed
|VHPD21-04645
|10/06/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy
|Open
|HPD21-04644
|10/06/2021
|Joyriding - Stolen Vehicle Without Intent to Permanently Deprive
|Open
|HPD21-04643
|10/06/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1638
|10/06/2021
|No MVI or Expired MVI; No Proof Insurance; Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|CCSO21-1637
|10/06/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSOC21-1637
|10/06/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny
|Open
|CHPD21-04642
|10/06/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04642
|10/06/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000
|Open
|VHPD21-04640
|10/06/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04641
|10/06/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1635
|10/06/2021
|Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Closed
|CCSO21-1636
|10/06/2021
|Assault; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04639
|10/05/2021
|Battery; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Retaliation against public official or any person involved in official proceedings
|Closed
|CCSOj21-1633
|10/05/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04638
|10/05/2021
|DUI less than .150
|Closed