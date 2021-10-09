Career Expos at Marshall Planned for Oct. 12 and 13

Huntington - Marshall University’s Office of Career Education will host two separate career expos next week on the Huntington campus, featuring three dozen companies and representing a variety of fields.

The events are open to all Marshall students, faculty, staff and alumni. Recruiters will be sharing information on part-time, full-time and internship positions.

The first career expo is open to all majors and is scheduled for 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center. The second career expo is for science, technology, engineering and math and health professions and will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. It is also in the Don Morris Room.

Some of the companies and organizations participating in the career expos are Techtronic Industries, Menards, King’s Daughters Health System, United States Army, Sherwin Williams Company, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cabell Huntington Health Department, the Thrasher Group Inc., Prime Engineering, Thomas Health Systems, Nexstar Inc. and Mondelez International, among many others.

Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student engagement and marketing in the Office of Career Education, says students and others looking for employment should come ready for interviews.

“I encourage those who are coming to the events to be dressed professionally, have their resumes, and be prepared with a 30-second ‘commercial’ about themselves,” Brown said. “Even when standing in line, it’s important to talk with others and be open. Networking is an important aspect to finding a career.”

For more information about the career expos, visit https://www.marshall.edu/careereducation/career-expo/ or contact Brown by phone at 304-696-3396. Students should register in advance on the website, but it’s not a requirement to participate.