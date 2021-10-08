Oct. 7 Huntington PD Incident Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, October 8, 2021 - 19:25

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-1650 10/07/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-1648 10/07/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-04676 10/07/2021 Disorderly Conduct; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES Closed
HPD21-04675 10/07/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
CCSOj21-1647 10/07/2021   Closed
CHPD21-04674 10/07/2021   Open
HPD21-04674 10/07/2021 runaway juvenile Open
HPD21-04673 10/07/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000 Open
CHPD21-04672 10/07/2021   Open
HPD21-04672 10/07/2021 Sexual assault in the second degree Open
HPD21-04670 10/07/2021 Arson - Attempt to commit arson, 4th degree Closed
HPD21-04669 10/07/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Closed
HPD21-04671 10/07/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Domestic Dispute Open
HPD21-04668 10/07/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Closed
VHPD21-04667 10/07/2021 Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy Open
HPD21-04665 10/07/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04664 10/07/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-04663 10/07/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000 Closed
CCSO21-1645 10/07/2021 Deceased Person Closed
CCSOC21-1644 10/07/2021   Open
HPD21-04666 10/07/2021 Domestic Battery Open
HPD21-04662 10/07/2021 B & E Auto Closed
HPD21-04661 10/07/2021 obstructing traffic (street) Closed
HPD21-04659 10/07/2021 Distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct Open
HPD21-04685 10/07/2021 Paraphernalia; Trespass in Structure or Conveyance Closed
HPD21-04658 10/07/2021 Falsifying accounts Closed
HPD21-04660 10/07/2021 runaway juvenile Open
CCSO21-1642 10/07/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
CCSOC21-1642 10/07/2021   Open
HPD21-04657 10/07/2021 Battery Open
CCSO21-1641 10/06/2021 61-2-9D Strangulation Open
HPD21-04656 10/06/2021 runaway juvenile Closed
HPD21-04655 10/06/2021 Falsely reporting an emergency incident Closed
HPD21-04654 10/06/2021 Sexual assault in the first degree Open