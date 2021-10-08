Most read
Oct. 7 Huntington PD Incident Report
|CCSO21-1650
|10/07/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-1648
|10/07/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-04676
|10/07/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES
|Closed
|HPD21-04675
|10/07/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|CCSOj21-1647
|10/07/2021
|Closed
|CHPD21-04674
|10/07/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04674
|10/07/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|HPD21-04673
|10/07/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000
|Open
|CHPD21-04672
|10/07/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04672
|10/07/2021
|Sexual assault in the second degree
|Open
|HPD21-04670
|10/07/2021
|Arson - Attempt to commit arson, 4th degree
|Closed
|HPD21-04669
|10/07/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Closed
|HPD21-04671
|10/07/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Domestic Dispute
|Open
|HPD21-04668
|10/07/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|VHPD21-04667
|10/07/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy
|Open
|HPD21-04665
|10/07/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04664
|10/07/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-04663
|10/07/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000
|Closed
|CCSO21-1645
|10/07/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|CCSOC21-1644
|10/07/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04666
|10/07/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|HPD21-04662
|10/07/2021
|B & E Auto
|Closed
|HPD21-04661
|10/07/2021
|obstructing traffic (street)
|Closed
|HPD21-04659
|10/07/2021
|Distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct
|Open
|HPD21-04685
|10/07/2021
|Paraphernalia; Trespass in Structure or Conveyance
|Closed
|HPD21-04658
|10/07/2021
|Falsifying accounts
|Closed
|HPD21-04660
|10/07/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|CCSO21-1642
|10/07/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|CCSOC21-1642
|10/07/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04657
|10/07/2021
|Battery
|Open
|CCSO21-1641
|10/06/2021
|61-2-9D Strangulation
|Open
|HPD21-04656
|10/06/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Closed
|HPD21-04655
|10/06/2021
|Falsely reporting an emergency incident
|Closed
|HPD21-04654
|10/06/2021
|Sexual assault in the first degree
|Open