Oct. 8 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Saturday, October 9, 2021 - 19:30

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

Case #Reported DateOffenseOpen/Closed
CCSO21-1655 10/08/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
HPD21-04696 10/08/2021 Joyriding - Stolen Vehicle Without Intent to Permanently Deprive Open
HPD21-04695 10/08/2021 Wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Open
AHPD21-04694 10/08/2021 Obstructing officer; Tresspassing Closed
HPD21-04694 10/08/2021 Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Obstructing officer; Tresspassing Closed
HPD21-04693 10/08/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
AHPD21-04692 10/08/2021   Open
HPD21-04692 10/08/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Fugitive From Justice; Obstructing officer; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony Closed
HPD21-04690 10/08/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1654 10/08/2021   Open
HPD21-04702 10/08/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-04689 10/08/2021 information report Open
IHPD21-04689 10/08/2021   Open
HPD21-04691 10/08/2021 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-04688 10/08/2021 B & E Auto Open
VHPD21-04687 10/08/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-04686 10/08/2021 TRESPASS Closed
CCSO21-1653 10/08/2021 Domestic Battery; DVP Violation; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
MPD21-0334 10/08/2021 Tresspassing other than structure Open
CCSO21-1652 10/08/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Closed
CCSO21-1651 10/08/2021 Embezzlement less than $1000 Closed
HPD21-04682 10/08/2021 B & E Open
HPD21-04683 10/08/2021 B & E Auto Open
AHPD21-04681 10/08/2021   Closed
VHPD21-04681 10/08/2021 Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy Open
HPD21-04684 10/08/2021 B & E Auto Open
HPD21-04679 10/08/2021   Open
HPD21-04680 10/08/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
AHPD21-04678 10/08/2021 Obstructing officer Closed
CCSO21-1649 10/08/2021 B & E Open
CHPD21-04678 10/08/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault; Robbery - 1st Degree Open
HPD21-04678 10/08/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault; Obstructing officer; Robbery - 1st Degree  Closed
HPD21-04677 10/08/2021 Battery Closed