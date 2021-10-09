Oct. 8 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

Most read
|Case #
|Reported Date
|Offense
|Open/Closed
|CCSO21-1655
|10/08/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-04696
|10/08/2021
|Joyriding - Stolen Vehicle Without Intent to Permanently Deprive
|Open
|HPD21-04695
|10/08/2021
|Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
|Open
|AHPD21-04694
|10/08/2021
|Obstructing officer; Tresspassing
|Closed
|HPD21-04694
|10/08/2021
|Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Obstructing officer; Tresspassing
|Closed
|HPD21-04693
|10/08/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|AHPD21-04692
|10/08/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04692
|10/08/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Fugitive From Justice; Obstructing officer; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony
|Closed
|HPD21-04690
|10/08/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1654
|10/08/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04702
|10/08/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-04689
|10/08/2021
|information report
|Open
|IHPD21-04689
|10/08/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04691
|10/08/2021
|Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-04688
|10/08/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|VHPD21-04687
|10/08/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-04686
|10/08/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|CCSO21-1653
|10/08/2021
|Domestic Battery; DVP Violation; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|MPD21-0334
|10/08/2021
|Tresspassing other than structure
|Open
|CCSO21-1652
|10/08/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Closed
|CCSO21-1651
|10/08/2021
|Embezzlement less than $1000
|Closed
|HPD21-04682
|10/08/2021
|B & E
|Open
|HPD21-04683
|10/08/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|AHPD21-04681
|10/08/2021
|Closed
|VHPD21-04681
|10/08/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy
|Open
|HPD21-04684
|10/08/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-04679
|10/08/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04680
|10/08/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|AHPD21-04678
|10/08/2021
|Obstructing officer
|Closed
|CCSO21-1649
|10/08/2021
|B & E
|Open
|CHPD21-04678
|10/08/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault; Robbery - 1st Degree
|Open
|HPD21-04678
|10/08/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault; Obstructing officer; Robbery - 1st Degree
|Closed
|HPD21-04677
|10/08/2021
|Battery
|Closed