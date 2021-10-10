Most read
- Oct. 8 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- The Wedding Singer:
- Oct. 7 Huntington PD Incident Report
- UPDATED: Tale of Two Keiths: Keith Albee "sis" Demolition, Partial Restore of Lobby IMAGES
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- OPINION: Richard M. Ebling - Identity Politics and Systemic Racism as the New Marxo-Nazism
- Oct. 6 Huntington PD Incident Report
- RIP RKO Keith - Will the Removed Lobby Ever Be Used?
Oct. 9 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1659
|10/09/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-04709
|10/09/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|CCSO21-1658
|10/09/2021
|DUI - Minor in Vehicle
|Closed
|CCSO21-1657
|10/09/2021
|No MVI or Expired MVI; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-04707
|10/09/2021
|Battery; Robbery - 1st Degree
|Open
|HPD21-04708
|10/09/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04706
|10/09/2021
|Shoplifting
|Closed
|HPD21-04703
|10/09/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-04704
|10/09/2021
|TOWING REQUIREMENTS
|Open
|HPD21-04705
|10/09/2021
|B & E
|Open
|CCSO21-1656
|10/09/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-04701
|10/09/2021
|Shoplifting
|Closed
|HPD21-04700
|10/09/2021
|DUI less than .150; Failure to Process/Fingerprint
|Closed
|HPD21-04698
|10/08/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Closed
|HPD21-04699
|10/08/2021
|DUI greater than .150; Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Closed
|HPD21-04697
|10/08/2021
|information report
|Open