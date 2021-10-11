Most read
Violent Crime Task Force Arrests Three for Drugs
While members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force were conducting criminal interdiction and surveillance near 20th Street and 7th Avenue, they observed a possible drug transaction.
Officers approached a Chevrolet Equinox that was involved in the possible drug transaction and developed probable cause for a search of the suspect’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded approximately 29 grams of suspected heroin, two sets of digital scales, $1,871 in cash and other drug contraband indicative of drug trafficking.
The suspects were determined to be from Cleveland and were arrested for the following charges:
-- Phillip Morris, 28, conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
-- Maurice Pollard, 28, conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
-- Joseph Stephens, 29, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.