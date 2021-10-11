Violent Crime Task Force Arrests Three for Drugs

Three Cleveland men were arrested on felony drug charges last week ( Oct. 5), following a search of their vehicle.

While members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force were conducting criminal interdiction and surveillance near 20th Street and 7th Avenue, they observed a possible drug transaction.

Officers approached a Chevrolet Equinox that was involved in the possible drug transaction and developed probable cause for a search of the suspect’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded approximately 29 grams of suspected heroin, two sets of digital scales, $1,871 in cash and other drug contraband indicative of drug trafficking.

The suspects were determined to be from Cleveland and were arrested for the following charges:

-- Phillip Morris, 28, conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

-- Maurice Pollard, 28, conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

-- Joseph Stephens, 29, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.