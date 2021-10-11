Marshall Health, Cabell Huntington Hospital expand vascular surgery team

Krantz, a board-certified, fellowship-trained vascular surgeon, earned his medical degree and completed a five-year general surgery residency at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. After completing a two-year specialized vascular surgery fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, he returns to Huntington to join James C. Kitchen, M.D., in growing vascular surgery services at Marshall Health.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Krantz back to Huntington where he brings us additional expertise in vascular surgery,” said David Denning, M.D., chair of the department of surgery. “Marshall Surgery and its division of vascular surgery proudly offer Tri-State residents a high level of care from surgeons who are well-trained and experienced in treating disease of the arterial system.”

Krantz has experience treating arterial system diseases including narrowing of carotid arteries, aneurysms (dilation) of the blood vessels in the chest or abdomen and narrowing of the blood vessels to legs causing pain with walking. His practice also includes management of connecting blood vessels for dialysis and chronic venous insufficiency. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery in General Surgery.

Krantz sees patients at Marshall Surgery, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, in the Marshall University Medical Center in Huntington. To schedule an appointment, please call 304-691-1200.