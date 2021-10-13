Marshall Artists Series Announces its 85th Season. Tickets to all events on sale

The wait is finally over! Individual tickets to all Marshall Artists Series 2021-2022 events are on sale. The season will take place with carefully planned safety protocols to ensure our students, patrons, staff & visiting artists are all safe.

The Marshall Artists Series is proud to present its 85th season filled with Broadway favorites including Waitress, Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, the Grammy® Award-winning band America, the debut of a new musical, HOME, celebrating our own Huntington’s 150th birthday, and over 20 new film screenings showcasing the beautiful Keith Albee’s drive-in movie size screen, and new cinema surround sound.

“The last 18 months have been extremely challenging trying to share with our students and community the joy of live entertainment,” said Penny Watkins, Executive Director of the Marshall Artists Series. “It has taught and reminded us all how essential we are to each other. We are thankful to have an 85th season and appreciate our patron’s patience and support of the required safety protocols. All attendees will be required to wear a mask, and for our presentation of Waitress, the food & beverage concession stands will be closed.”

WAITRESS: THE PERFORMANCE OF WAITRESS WAS CANCELLED** “THE WOMEN OF WAITRESS ARE CHANGING BROADWAY!”- Time Magazine. The irresistible Broadway hit, Waitress comes to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Monday, October 11, at 7:30 p.m. Waitress features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland). WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie. Waitress is sponsored by Dinsmore, Northstar Anesthesia, Dr. David & Mrs. Sharon Denning, Dr. Jeff & Mrs. Brooke Leaberry, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch. Ticket prices are $98.42 / $81.97 / $71.00 / $64.42.

Farrell, White and Legg present The Fall International Film Festival which will take place over 4 days – October 21 – 24, 2021 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Featured films include Gunda (Norway), Little Girl (France), Twilight’s Kiss (Hong Kong), The Perfect Candidate (Saudi Arabia), The Truffle Hunters (Italy), and Nine Days (USA). The Fall International Film Festival is also sponsored by ZMM Architects, Reger Funeral Home, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch. Tickets are $10 per film.

HOME – A new musical, conceived by Adam Dalton, will feature over 50 musicians (including the talented MU Wind Symphony) to celebrate Huntington’s 150th Birthday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. With a story written by Clint McElroy and directed by Jack Cirillo, the musical will explore themes of “home” and the unique spirit of the Huntington community. “Home is a happy place with those we love, and I have been fortunate to call Huntington my home for the last eight years. The Marshall Wind Symphony and I are so excited to present “Home: A Celebration of Huntington” as part of the Marshall Artists Series,” said Adam Dalton, Director of Bands and Associate Professor of Music at Marshall University. “This will be a concert unlike any other as we use music to celebrate the history of our great city and dream about our future.” The evening will include photos and videos of old Huntington, guest artists, world-premieres, and collaborations across Marshall University and the Huntington community. HOME is sponsored by The West Virginia Division of Culture and History, West Virginia Board of Education, The Earleen Heiner Agee and Robert W. Agee Fund of the Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Inc., City National Bank, Steptoe & Johnson, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch. General admission tickets are $25 plus taxes and fees.

Presented by Mountain Health Network, iconic band America will perform all of their hits on their 50th anniversary tour at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. Grammy® Award-winners America has amassed six certified gold and/or platinum albums with singles- including “Horse With No Name,” “Sister Golden Hair,” “I Need You,’ “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross the River,” “Tin Man,” and “Lonely People”- They were considered cornerstones of the 1970’s Top 40 and FM rock radio. America - lead singers, songwriters, and guitarists Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell-continues to be a band capable of transcending borders with their uplifting music and positive message. America is also sponsored by Encova, NRP, Michael and Tammy Farrell, Capital Venture Corporation, David & Kim Robinson, WV Lottery, Summit Community Bank, Ransbottom Law Office, The Chirico Family, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald Dispatch. Tickets prices are $109.39 / $98.42 / $87.45 / $76.49.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival, the most prestigious mountain festival in the world, returns for its fourth year at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. Every fall right after the festival is held in Banff, Alberta the Banff Mountain Film Festival takes off on a world tour traveling to over 400 communities in 40 countries. Featuring the world’s best mountain sport, culture, and environmental films, you can experience the thrills and challenges that inspire us all. The Banff Mountain Film Festival is sponsored by ZMM Architects, Community Trust Bank, Reger Funeral Home, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch. Tickets are $15.

We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest is a special film screening to be held at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. The film chronicles the months leading up to the finals of the 40th annual event in which students speak from the heart, paying tribute to the legacy of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We Are The Dream is sponsored by ZMM Architects, Community Trust Bank, Reger Funeral Home, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch. Admission is free.

The Russell Bruce Film Festival will take place over 4 days – February 17 - 20, 2022, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. This festival is a new curated festival named in honor of and in memory of Russell Bruce – a friend of the Marshall Artists Series and an enthusiastic lover of films of all kinds. Featured films were selected by his family to represent a variety of films loved by Bruce. Featured films include: The Exterminating Angel, A Clockwork Orange, Easy Rider, Rebel Without A Cause, Woodstock, Walt Disney’s Alice in Wonderland and American Beauty. Tickets are $10 per film. The Russell Bruce Film Festival is sponsored by ZMM Architects, Community Trust Bank, Reger Funeral Home, Marsha Slater State Farm Insurance, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch.

The Lifestyle Film Festival will take place over 4 days – March 3 - 6, 2022, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. This new event celebrates films in an array of genres including fashion, music, food, and spirits. Featured films include Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, The Gospel According to Andre, Very Ralph, Sparkling: The Story of Champagne, Julia, and The Apollo. Tickets are $10 per film. The Lifestyle Film Festival is sponsored by ZMM Architects, Community Trust Bank, Reger Funeral Home, Dr. Stephen Nicholas, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch.

Hoops Family Children’s Hospital presents Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The beloved story comes to life in a new Broadway musical at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Roald Dahl’s amazing tale is the perfect recipe for a delectable treat. Songs from the original film including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got A Golden Ticket” are included, alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray. Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is also sponsored by the Cabell County Commission, Dutch Miller Kia, C.J. Hughes, The Touma Foundation, Marshall Orthopedics, Dixon Law Office PLLC, Dr. Christopher & Mrs. Tammy Hugh, Dr. David & Mrs. Sharon Denning, Sammons Adams Orthonditcs, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch. Tickets prices are $98.42 / $81.97 / $71.00 / $64.42.

A Broadway musical celebrating a true icon, Summer - The Donna Summer Musical, discos it’s way to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, April 7, 2022. She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn’t know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation. Summer - The Donna Summer Musical is sponsored by Marshall Health, Huntington Federal, Neighborgall Construction, Boggs Roofing, Air Systems, Inc., Dr. Mark Studeny and Dr. Melissa Lester, Cabell Huntington Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, Kevin & Rebecca Craig, I Heart Radio, WSAZ and Herald-Dispatch. Tickets prices are $98.42 / $81.97 / $71.00 / $64.42.

Save the date for the Marshall Artists Series wine festival fundraiser, Uncorked!, that will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, and is presented by Mountain Health Network & HIMG. You will be able to sample over 60 varieties of wine, sample tasty food, and bid on unique and extravagant auction items. Proceeds from Uncorked! fund arts and education outreach projects for area youth to help develop audiences of tomorrow and provide teachers with tools to help achieve curriculum requirements.

The following COVID-19 policies will be in place at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center for all Marshall Artists Series events this season. Our number one priority is to keep everyone in the theatre safe, so all current pandemic safety protocols will be followed at all events. All protocols and safety measures are subject to change in response to developing state and public health standards and best practices. All guests, staff and volunteers are required to wear a face mask that completely covers the nose and mouth, at all times while in the venue. If any event is canceled, you will receive a refund. If an event is postponed, all tickets purchased will be honored on the new date. No other refunds will be available.

The Marshall Artists Series accepts all major credit cards. To order tickets call 304-696-6656 or order online at ticketmaster.com. You may also purchase tickets at our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the campus of Marshall University. The box office hours are Monday – Friday 12p.m. – 4p.m.

Season packages are still available and may be ordered by calling our administrative offices at (304) 696-3326. The Marshall Artists Series office is in the Jomie Jazz Center on Fifth Avenue across from Marshall University’s Student Center. Administrative Office Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.