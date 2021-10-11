Most read
Oct. 10 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04727
|10/10/2021
|Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04724
|10/10/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-04723
|10/10/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-04725
|10/10/2021
|Leaving the Scene/Accident Causing Property Damage; VEHICLE SECURITY.
|Closed
|HPD21-04722
|10/10/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|CCSO21-1663
|10/10/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04721
|10/10/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-1661
|10/10/2021
|Improper Registration; Insurance Required
|Closed
|CCSO21-1662
|10/10/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|CHPD21-04726
|10/10/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-04726
|10/10/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-04719
|10/10/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-04718
|10/10/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04717
|10/10/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES
|Closed
|HPD21-04716
|10/10/2021
|B & E Auto; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|CHPD21-04720
|10/10/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04720
|10/10/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-04715
|10/10/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-04714
|10/10/2021
|Tresspassing; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CHPD21-04713
|10/10/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04713
|10/10/2021
|Battery; Grand Larceny; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04711
|10/10/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Closed
|HPD21-04710
|10/10/2021
|Hit and Run - Injury; Malicious or unlawful assault; No Proof Insurance; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-04712
|10/09/2021
|61-2-9D Strangulation; Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-1660
|10/09/2021
|information report
|Open
|CCSOC21-1660
|10/09/2021
|Open