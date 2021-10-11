Oct. 10 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, October 11, 2021 - 06:25

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-04727 10/10/2021 Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04724 10/10/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-04723 10/10/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-04725 10/10/2021 Leaving the Scene/Accident Causing Property Damage; VEHICLE SECURITY. Closed
HPD21-04722 10/10/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
CCSO21-1663 10/10/2021   Closed
HPD21-04721 10/10/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-1661 10/10/2021 Improper Registration; Insurance Required Closed
CCSO21-1662 10/10/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open
CHPD21-04726 10/10/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
HPD21-04726 10/10/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
HPD21-04719 10/10/2021 Battery Open
HPD21-04718 10/10/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04717 10/10/2021 Disorderly Conduct; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES Closed
HPD21-04716 10/10/2021 B & E Auto; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
CHPD21-04720 10/10/2021   Closed
HPD21-04720 10/10/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-04715 10/10/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-04714 10/10/2021 Tresspassing; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CHPD21-04713 10/10/2021   Open
HPD21-04713 10/10/2021 Battery; Grand Larceny; Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04711 10/10/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Closed
HPD21-04710 10/10/2021 Hit and Run - Injury; Malicious or unlawful assault; No Proof Insurance; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-04712 10/09/2021 61-2-9D Strangulation; Domestic Battery Closed
CCSO21-1660 10/09/2021 information report Open
CCSOC21-1660 10/09/2021   Open
PrevNext  