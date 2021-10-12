Oct. 11 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Tuesday, October 12, 2021 - 07:40

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-04752 10/11/2021 information report Open
HPD21-04750 10/11/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Retaliation against public official or any person involved in official proceedings Closed
HPD21-04751 10/11/2021 Fugitive From Justice Closed
CCSO21-1669 10/11/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04748 10/11/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-04749 10/11/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer; Person Prohibited from possessing firearms - carrying concealed from subsection (a); Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-1668 10/11/2021 Defective Equipment; SRL-Miscellaneous; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1664 10/11/2021 information report Closed
CCSO21-1667 10/11/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-04747 10/11/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04745 10/11/2021 B & E Open
HPD21-04743 10/11/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-04744 10/11/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04742 10/11/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-04739 10/11/2021 Open Container Closed
HPD21-04740 10/11/2021 Open Container Closed
HPD21-04741 10/11/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04738 10/11/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-04736 10/11/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1672 10/11/2021 Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person Closed
CCSO21-1666 10/11/2021 Improper Registration; SRL-Miscellaneous; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04735 10/11/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-04737 10/11/2021 Open Door Closed
HPD21-04733 10/11/2021 Assault Closed
VHPD21-04732 10/11/2021   Open
HPD21-04734 10/11/2021 B & E Open
HPD21-04730 10/11/2021 information report Closed
HPD21-04746 10/11/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-04731 10/11/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04729 10/11/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-04728 10/10/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
