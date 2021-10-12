Most read
Oct. 11 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04752
|10/11/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-04750
|10/11/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Retaliation against public official or any person involved in official proceedings
|Closed
|HPD21-04751
|10/11/2021
|Fugitive From Justice
|Closed
|CCSO21-1669
|10/11/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04748
|10/11/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-04749
|10/11/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer; Person Prohibited from possessing firearms - carrying concealed from subsection (a); Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-1668
|10/11/2021
|Defective Equipment; SRL-Miscellaneous; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1664
|10/11/2021
|information report
|Closed
|CCSO21-1667
|10/11/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-04747
|10/11/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04745
|10/11/2021
|B & E
|Open
|HPD21-04743
|10/11/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-04744
|10/11/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04742
|10/11/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-04739
|10/11/2021
|Open Container
|Closed
|HPD21-04740
|10/11/2021
|Open Container
|Closed
|HPD21-04741
|10/11/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04738
|10/11/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-04736
|10/11/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1672
|10/11/2021
|Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Closed
|CCSO21-1666
|10/11/2021
|Improper Registration; SRL-Miscellaneous; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04735
|10/11/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-04737
|10/11/2021
|Open Door
|Closed
|HPD21-04733
|10/11/2021
|Assault
|Closed
|VHPD21-04732
|10/11/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04734
|10/11/2021
|B & E
|Open
|HPD21-04730
|10/11/2021
|information report
|Closed
|HPD21-04746
|10/11/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-04731
|10/11/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04729
|10/11/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-04728
|10/10/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed