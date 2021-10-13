Law Enforcement Seek Credit Union Robbery Suspect

Local and federal law enforcement authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in providing information regarding the robbery of the Star USA

Federal Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 8, in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue. <

One man was apprehended following the robbery and was arrested on unrelated charges. His possible involvement in the robbery is still under review.

According to the joint investigation being conducted by the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau and the FBI, two black men, both of whom were armed with handguns and wore masks, entered the credit union at 3:51 p.m. Friday and demanded money from the bank teller. They obtained an undisclosed amount of money after wielding their weapons at several people inside the credit union and fled the scene.

A short time after the robbery, a Huntington Police patrol officer observed a man in the vicinity of the credit union who fled from the officer when the officer approached him. The officer gave chase and was able to apprehend the man with assistance from other patrol officers and K-9 units.

Deandre’ Lemont Noble, 26, of Elyria, Ohio, was charged as being a fugitive from justice for a parole violation in Ohio. He also was charged with fleeing, obstructing an officer and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Evidence that was obtained during his arrest is still being reviewed to determine whether he was involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to call the Huntington Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the local FBI office at 304-525-4741. Individuals also can call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.