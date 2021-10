WV MARQUEE DAILY TIMES Myers Alive for "Halloween Kills"

That's the #1 wide release for this week , and, of course, Jamie Lee Curtis continues in her role.









BECKLEY, WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA 14

Dune (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Oct 21: 6:00, 9:30



Halloween Kills (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 1:10, 3:10, 3:40, 4:10, 6:10, 6:40, 7:10, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45



The Last Duel (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:30, 8:00



No Time To Die (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 4:30, 5:00, 8:30, 9:00



The Rescue (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:25



The Addams Family 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 2:15, 2:45, 4:40, 5:10, 7:00, 7:30, 9:20, 9:50



Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:05, 3:10

Sat: 6:10, 9:10

Sun: 12:05, 9:30

Mon & Tue: 12:05, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10

Wed: 12:05, 9:30

Thu: 12:05, 3:10



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



Candyman (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:05, 3:25, 6:05, 8:40



Free Guy (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:25, 9:10



Shaun of the Dead (R) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

TRIADELPHIA, WV

MARQUEE HIGHLANDSrs

Dune (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Thurs Oct 21: 7:00 PM



Halloween Kills (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:40, 1:10, 3:40, 4:10, 6:40, 7:10, 9:15, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 12:40, 1:10, 3:40, 4:10, 6:40, 7:10



The Last Duel (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:45, 4:30, 8:00

Mon - Thu: 12:45, 4:30



No Time To Die (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:30, 1:00, 4:30, 5:00, 8:30, 9:00

Mon - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 4:30, 5:00



The Rescue (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:25

Mon - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



The Addams Family 2 (PG)

Fri - Sun: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10



The Many Saints Of Newark (R)

Fri - Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13)

Fri - Sun: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 2:15, 2:45, 4:40, 5:10, 7:00, 7:30, 9:20, 9:50

Mon - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 2:15, 2:45, 4:40, 5:10, 7:00, 7:30



Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13)

Fri - Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:25

Mon - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20



Candyman (R)

Fri - Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20



Free Guy (PG-13)

Fri - Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Jungle Cruise (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10

Sun: 12:10, 9:25

Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Wed & Thu: 12:10 PM



Shaun of the Dead (R)

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

MARQUEE SHOWCASE

Dune (PG-13) Some Disturbing Images; Some Sensuality; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Oct 21: 7:00 PM



Halloween Kills (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:00, 9:00

Sat: 1:00, 5:00, 9:00

Sun: 1:00, 5:00

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:25



The Addams Family 2 (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 4:50, 7:10, 9:30

Sat: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30

Sun: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:10



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References

Fri: 4:40, 7:00, 9:20

Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:00, 9:20

Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:40, 7:00

Mon - Wed: 4:40, 7:00

Thu: 4:40 PM

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

Dune (PG-13) Some Disturbing Images; Some Sensuality; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Oct 21: 6:15, 9:45



Halloween Kills (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 4:10, 6:40, 7:10, 9:15, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 1:10, 3:40, 4:10, 6:40, 7:10, 9:15, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 4:10, 6:40, 7:10, 9:15, 9:45



The Last Duel (R) Graphic Nudity; Language; Sexual Content; Strong Violence; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:30, 8:00

Sat & Sun: 12:45, 4:30, 8:00

Mon - Thu: 4:30, 8:00



No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:30, 5:00, 8:30, 9:00

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 1:00, 4:30, 5:00, 8:30, 9:00

Mon - Thu: 4:30, 5:00, 8:30, 9:00



The Rescue (PG) Language; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:25

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:25

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:25



The Addams Family 2 (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 4:50, 7:10, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:10, 9:30



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References

Fri: 4:40, 5:10, 7:00, 7:30, 9:20, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 2:15, 2:45, 4:40, 5:10, 7:00, 7:30, 9:20, 9:50

Mon - Thu: 4:40, 5:10, 7:00, 7:30, 9:20, 9:50



Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Thematic Material Involving Suicide

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sun: 12:30, 9:30

Mon & Tue: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Wed: 9:30 PM

Thu: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30



Cry Macho (PG-13) Language; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20



Malignant (R) Disturbing Content; Disturbing Images; Frightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout

Fri - Sun: 4:10, 9:50

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Action; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



Candyman (R) Language Including Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Mon - Wed: 5:00, 7:20, 9:40



Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35



Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) Strong Language; Terror; Violence

Fri: 6:55 PM

Sat & Sun: 11:55 AM, 2:10, 6:55

Mon - Thu: 4:25, 6:55, 9:15



Shaun of the Dead (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Violence

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

Dune (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Oct 21: 6:00, 9:30



Dune (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Oct 21: 6:15, 9:45



Halloween Kills (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 3:40, 9:15

Thu: 3:20 PM



Halloween Kills (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 1:10, 3:10, 4:10, 6:10, 7:10, 8:45, 9:45



Hard Luck Love Song (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50



The Last Duel (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:30, 8:00



No Time To Die (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 5:00, 9:00



No Time To Die (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:30, 8:30



The Rescue (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:25



The Addams Family 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:40, 6:40

Thu: 12:40 PM



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 2:15, 2:45, 4:40, 5:10, 7:00, 7:30, 9:20, 9:50



Candyman (R) Reserved

Fri: 9:25 PM

Sat: 6:45, 9:25

Sun: 9:25 PM

Mon & Tue: 6:45, 9:25

Wed: 9:25 PM



Free Guy (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:50, 3:30

Sat: 12:50, 3:50

Mon & Tue: 12:50, 3:50

Wed: 12:50 PM

Thu: 12:30, 3:30



Shaun of the Dead (R) Reserved

Sun: 4:00, 7:00

Wed: 4:00, 7:00

WYTHEVILLE, VA

Dune (PG-13) Some Disturbing Images; Some Sensuality; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Oct 21: 6:00, 9:30



Halloween Kills (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 12:40, 1:10, 3:40, 4:10, 6:40, 7:10, 9:15, 9:45

Thu: 12:40, 1:10, 3:25, 4:10, 6:40, 7:10, 9:15, 9:45



The Last Duel (R) Graphic Nudity; Language; Sexual Content; Strong Violence; Thematic Content Involving Sexual Assault; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:30, 8:00



No Time To Die (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:30, 8:30



The Addams Family 2 (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Intense Action Violence; Strong Language; Suggestive References

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 2:15, 2:45, 4:40, 5:10, 7:00, 7:30, 9:20, 9:50



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Action; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence

Fri - Wed: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Thu: 12:40, 3:40