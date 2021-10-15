Most read
- Law Enforcement Seek Credit Union Robbery Suspect
- City Approves $3K Worker Bonuses, New Hal Greer Blvd. Road Plan, HPD Parking Site
- Oct. 9 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming to Area Movie Screens
- UPDATED: Tale of Two Keiths: Keith Albee "sis" Demolition, Partial Restore of Lobby IMAGES
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Marshall University honors Hal Greer with dedication of statue on Huntington campus
Marshall University news--Forensic Science graduate students earn Paul H. and Dixie O. Nicely Scholarship
Bennett is from Shady Spring, West Virginia. He graduated from Marshall University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in biotechnology and digital forensics and information assurance. As a student in the Forensic Science Graduate Program, he is completing four areas of emphasis: Crime Scene Investigation, Digital Forensics, DNA Analysis and Forensic Chemistry. Bennett interned this summer at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Forensics Laboratory. His research project is titled “Performance Checks of QIAGEN® EZ1 Advanced xLs.” He plans to graduate in May 2022.
Morgan is from Hurricane, West Virginia, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in forensic chemistry from Marshall in 2020, with minors in biological sciences and criminal justice. As she works toward her Master of Science in forensic science, she has emphases in forensic chemistry, DNA analysis and crime scene investigation. Morgan spent the summer of 2021 interning at the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Her research project is titled “Validation of Concurrent Quantitation of Ethanol, Acetone, Methanol, and Isopropanol via Headspace/Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry/Flame Ionization Detection.” She also expects to graduate in May 2022.
“Shelby and Jacob are excellent graduate students,” said Dr. Catherine Rushton, director of the forensic science program at Marshall. “They manage their time well by juggling a full course load and working part-time, while maintaining excellent grades. Additionally, they demonstrate their leadership abilities as officers in our student organizations.”
For more information about the Marshall University Forensic Science Graduate Program, visit https://www.marshall.edu/forensics/.