Oct. 15 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Saturday, October 16, 2021 - 10:05

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-04797 10/15/2021 information report Open
HPD21-04798 10/15/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1693 10/15/2021 False Pretenses with value of less than $1000; Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-04801 10/15/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04795 10/15/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-04796 10/15/2021 False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more Open
CHPD21-04793 10/15/2021   Open
HPD21-04793 10/15/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-04794 10/15/2021 SRL (Misc) Closed
HPD21-04792 10/15/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open
CCSO21-1692 10/15/2021 Petit Larceny; Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
HPD21-04791 10/15/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04790 10/15/2021 Battery Open
HPD21-04789 10/15/2021 Destruction of Property - Felony Open
HPD21-04788 10/14/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open