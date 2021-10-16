Most read
- Oct. 15 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Law Enforcement Seek Credit Union Robbery Suspect
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming to Area Movie Screens
- City Approves $3K Worker Bonuses, New Hal Greer Blvd. Road Plan, HPD Parking Site
- Oct. 9 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- WEST VIRGINIA REEL LIFE GALLERY
- TAKE TWO Weekend First
Oct. 15 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04797
|10/15/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-04798
|10/15/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1693
|10/15/2021
|False Pretenses with value of less than $1000; Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04801
|10/15/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04795
|10/15/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-04796
|10/15/2021
|False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more
|Open
|CHPD21-04793
|10/15/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04793
|10/15/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-04794
|10/15/2021
|SRL (Misc)
|Closed
|HPD21-04792
|10/15/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|CCSO21-1692
|10/15/2021
|Petit Larceny; Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-04791
|10/15/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04790
|10/15/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-04789
|10/15/2021
|Destruction of Property - Felony
|Open
|HPD21-04788
|10/14/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open