Oct. 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Sunday, October 17, 2021 - 10:50

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-04809 10/16/2021 Petit Larceny; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04808 10/16/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-04807 10/16/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-04806 10/16/2021 Fugitive From Justice Closed
HPD21-04804 10/16/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
MPD21-0338 10/16/2021 Receiving or Transferring Stolen Vehicle; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Open
HPD21-04805 10/16/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-04802 10/16/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-04803 10/16/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
MPD21-0339 10/16/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-04800 10/16/2021 Open Door Open
HPD21-04799 10/16/2021 Grand Larceny Open