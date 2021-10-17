Most read
Oct. 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04809
|10/16/2021
|Petit Larceny; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04808
|10/16/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-04807
|10/16/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-04806
|10/16/2021
|Fugitive From Justice
|Closed
|HPD21-04804
|10/16/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|MPD21-0338
|10/16/2021
|Receiving or Transferring Stolen Vehicle; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-04805
|10/16/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-04802
|10/16/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-04803
|10/16/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|MPD21-0339
|10/16/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-04800
|10/16/2021
|Open Door
|Open
|HPD21-04799
|10/16/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open