Oct. 17 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

AHPD21-04826 10/17/2021 Open

HPD21-04826 10/17/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Fleeing in vehicle Open

HPD21-04825 10/17/2021 information report Open

HPD21-04824 10/17/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-04823 10/17/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open

MPD21-0342 10/17/2021 Possession of Marijuana Under 15 Grams ; Possession of Paraphernalia Closed

HPD21-04822 10/17/2021 Arson - Attempt to commit arson, 4th degree Closed

HPD21-04821 10/17/2021 Open

MPD21-0341 10/17/2021 information report Open

CCSO21-1697 10/17/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Closed

HPD21-04820 10/17/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-04817 10/17/2021 Robbery - 1st Degree Open

HPD21-04818 10/17/2021 Robbery - 1st Degree Open

HPD21-04829 10/17/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open

HPD21-04819 10/17/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open

HPD21-04830 10/17/2021 Petit Larceny Open

CCSOj21-1696 10/17/2021 information report Open

HPD21-04816 10/17/2021 Attempt to Commit Felony; Fugitive From Justice; Warrant Service/Execution Closed

HPD21-04815 10/17/2021 THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH Closed

HPD21-04813 10/17/2021 Paraphernalia Closed

HPD21-04812 10/17/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed

HPD21-04814 10/17/2021 OBSTRUCTION OF TRAFFIC. Open

HPD21-04811 10/17/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open

CCSO21-1695 10/17/2021 Improper Registration; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed

AHPD21-04810 10/17/2021 Closed

HPD21-04810 10/17/2021 Brandishing; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor Closed