Oct. 17 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|AHPD21-04826
|10/17/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04826
|10/17/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Fleeing in vehicle
|Open
|HPD21-04825
|10/17/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-04824
|10/17/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04823
|10/17/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|MPD21-0342
|10/17/2021
|Possession of Marijuana Under 15 Grams ; Possession of Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-04822
|10/17/2021
|Arson - Attempt to commit arson, 4th degree
|Closed
|HPD21-04821
|10/17/2021
|Open
|MPD21-0341
|10/17/2021
|information report
|Open
|CCSO21-1697
|10/17/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Closed
|HPD21-04820
|10/17/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04817
|10/17/2021
|Robbery - 1st Degree
|Open
|HPD21-04818
|10/17/2021
|Robbery - 1st Degree
|Open
|HPD21-04829
|10/17/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-04819
|10/17/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-04830
|10/17/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSOj21-1696
|10/17/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-04816
|10/17/2021
|Attempt to Commit Felony; Fugitive From Justice; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04815
|10/17/2021
|THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH
|Closed
|HPD21-04813
|10/17/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-04812
|10/17/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-04814
|10/17/2021
|OBSTRUCTION OF TRAFFIC.
|Open
|HPD21-04811
|10/17/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|CCSO21-1695
|10/17/2021
|Improper Registration; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|AHPD21-04810
|10/17/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04810
|10/17/2021
|Brandishing; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor
|Closed
|MPD21-0340
|10/17/2021
|Open