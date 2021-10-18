Fall International Film Festival Brings World Cinema to the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center

HUNTINGTON – The Fall International Film Festival returns to the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center October 21-24 featuring six critically-acclaimed films from Norway, France, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and the USA that are sure to provide the viewer with a taste of entertainment from all over the globe.

Little Girl (France), is a moving portrait of 7-year-old Sasha, who has always known that she is a girl, and her family, newly accepting, are embracing their daughter for who she truly is. This film documents a compassionate look at the emotional challenges, everyday feats, and small moments in Sasha’s daily life in a community that is not as quick to adapt. This film presented in French with English subtitles, 1 hr. 30 minutes.

Little Girl shows on Thursday, Oct. 21 @ 5:30 pm and on Saturday, Oct. 23 @ 2:30 pm.

The Oscar-nominated documentary, The Truffle Hunters (Italy), takes place deep in the forests of Piedmont Italy. A handful of men, seventy to eighty years young, search for the rare and expensive white Alba truffle. Truffle hunting is a secret culture with training passed down through generations and guided by the noses of their expertly trained and cherished dogs. These men live a simpler, slower way of life, in harmony with their loyal animals and their picture-perfect land, seemingly straight out of a fairy tale. This film is presented in Italian with English subtitles, 1hr. 24 minutes.

The Truffle Hunters shows Thursday, Oct. 21 @ 7:30 pm and on Saturday, Oct. 23 @ 11:30 am.

Gunda (Norway), chronicles the unfiltered lives of a mother pig, a flock of chickens, and a herd of cows with masterful intimacy. Using stark, transcendent black and white cinematography and the farm’s ambient soundtrack, the audience is invited to slow down and experience life as his subjects do, taking in their world with a magical patience and another worldly perspective. This film is not presented with language, 1hr. 33 minutes.

Gunda shows Friday, Oct. 22 @ 11 am and Sunday, Oct. 24 @ 2:30 pm.

A revealing look at the changing roles of women in Saudi Arabia, The Perfect Candidate (Saudi Arabia) follows Maryam, a determined young doctor who runs for city council after the male incumbent repeatedly ignores her request to fix the muddy road leading to her clinic. Despite her father and her community’s struggle to accept her as their town’s first female candidate, Maryam’s creative and ambitious campaign builds momentum, becoming a symbol for a larger movement. This film is presented in Arabic with English subtitles, 1hr. 44 minutes.

The Perfect Candidate shows Friday, Oct. 22 @ 5:30 pm and Sunday, Oct. 24 @ 7:30 pm.

Nine Days (USA), follows a man named Will who interviews prospective candidates – personalities of human souls – for the privilege he once had; to be born. During the course of nine days, Will puts five contenders to the test but only one can be chosen. The victor will be rewarded with the opportunity to become a newborn in the real world, while others will cease to exist. This film is presented in English, 2hr. 4 minutes

Nine Days shows Friday, Oct. 22 @ 7:30 pm and Saturday, Oct. 23 @ 5:30 pm.

Twilight’s Kiss (Hong Kong) tells the story of two closeted married men in their twilight years. One day PAK, 70, a taxi driver who refuses to retire, meets HOI, 65, a retired single father, in a park. Despite years of societal and personal pressure, they are proud of the families they have created through hard work and determination. Yet in that brief initial encounter, something is unleashed in them which had been suppressed for many years. This film is presented in Cantonese with English subtitles, 1hr. 32 minutes.

Twilight’s Kiss shows Saturday, Oct. 23 @ 7:30 pm and Sunday, Oct. 24 @ 5:30 pm.

Passes for all six films on the Fall International Film Festival are available in advance by calling 304-696-6656. Passes are $45. Tickets to individual films are NOT sold in advance but will be available for purchase 15 minutes before the film at the Keith Albee Theatre. Individual film tickets for the Fall International Film Festival are $10.00 per film and free to full-time Marshall University students with a valid student ID. To view movie trailers and to download the film schedule visit www.marshallartisseries.org.

The 2021 Fall International Film Festival is sponsored by Farrell, White and Legg PLLC, ZMM Architects, and Reger Funeral Home, iHeartRadio, WSAZ, and The Herald Dispatch.

During the Fall International Film Festival, the number one priority is to keep everyone in the theatre safe, so we will be following current pandemic safety protocols. Patrons will be required to wear a mask while indoors at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center when not consuming food and beverages. All protocols and safety measures are subject to change in response to developing state and public health standards and best practices

2021 Fall International Film Festival Schedule